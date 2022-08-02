The Stanwood City Council voted unanimously to approve The Twin City Mile Project, an ambitious, multi-year project that aims to connect Stanwood's two downtown cores.
The effort is the largest part of the city’s beautification action plan, which the council passed in December 2020. An 11-member steering committee, which helps define the vision and goals of the project, consists of city council members, downtown business owners, the Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Committee members and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce members.
Project elements include constructing gateways, reconfiguring travel lanes and parking, building wider sidewalks and plaza areas, building park areas and installing street trees, art and other curb-appeal amenities in stages over the next six years.
Now that the steering committee's recommendations and designs have passed, the city will move forward with preparing the 2023-2024 budget and starting design work.
The council discussed it for about 15 minutes before putting it through the vote.
"This is a big step for Stanwood," said mayor Sid Roberts.
According to city documents, the city will tentatively plan to work on the Camano Street Triangle and 92nd Avenue intersection as early as 2023. A variety of projects are tentatively planned to be completed between 2023 and 2028 on the 1-mile-long corridor between the two downtown cores.
Other business
The council unanimously supported the Storefront Improvement Program, which would provide storefront owners with grants to help them spruce up their stores’ appearance. Staff will now prepare a plan for the program, which will have to be approved by the Council.
