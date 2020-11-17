The Stanwood City Council detailed its spending plan for the coming year in a public hearing last week.
The council approved the first reading of the 2021-2022 biennial budget. The second reading and adoption is scheduled for Nov 23.
Revenues for the coming biennial are set at $53.2 million and expenditures at $48.3 million. The budget begins with a balance of nearly $20.7 million and ends with a balance of $25.6 million.
The general fund revenues are projected at $12.5 million for 2021-2022, a 10.2% increase from 2019-2020. The general fund is the main operating fund that funds public safety, administration, planning, economic development, human resources and technology plus street, park, and facility maintenance.
City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said the city is tracking all of the property tax and sales tax in the general fund.
“While sales tax is somewhat flexible, it’s been historically stable,” she said. “We budget below and smile after a reporting period to see how we’ve done.”
The general fund’s ending balance is anticipated to increase as the city saves for economic downturns and future investments.
Funds are earmarked for new staff positions: economic development/marketing manager, public works supervisor, engineering technician, parks/streets maintenance and a half-time code enforcement officer.
“We have a really aggressive work plan,” Ferguson said.
She listed major initiatives to boost the local economy, such as Main Street revitalization, a hotel feasibility study and business recruitment and retention.
The city plans to assess the 80th Avenue corridor and intersections which are being impacted by new housing developments with more on the way. The city is also working with the state Department of Transportation to address traffic on Highway 532.
The city is moving forward to construct the new Hamilton Park and boat launch, finish Phase 2 of Port Susan Trail, continue the Irvine Slough drainage improvement project and plan for Ovenell Park and the Johnson Farm properties. City staff continues to bring in more grants to help pay for park and trail development.
The city owns three utilities: wastewater, water and stormwater. The overall utility operations fund has forecasted 2021-2022 revenues at $11.2 million — a $15.8% increase from the prior biennial operating fund. Water rates for 2021-2020 will increase 3%, wastewater by 7% and storm water by 16%. Utility revenues include fees from new developments that support improvements to the systems.
From estimates to actuals
Stanwood City Council on Thursday approved amendments to the 2019-2020 budget. These adjustments showed transfers between funds, adjusted operating expenditures and updated forecasted revenues. It includes COVID-19 expenses that were covered dollar for dollar by the Cares Act. The amendments reconcile estimates with the actual numbers, primarily for capital projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.