The city of Stanwood is assembling a team to plan for a more robust parks and recreation department.
Currently, the city's parks and recreation department is essentially the Parks and Trails Advisory Committee, which guides planning, development and programming for Stanwood's parks. Those are then executed by city employees, primarily from the Public Works and the Community/Economic Development departments.
"What PTAC and others want to see is more dedicated staff going forward," Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts said.
The Stanwood City Council took the first step toward the vision by voting unanimously on March 24 to create the team as the first phase of an approach for the expanded department.
The vote allows the city to move existing employees into a parks team, which will consist of a park manager and staff from public works. They will also create a phone number and email for the team to directly connect the public with parks.
The parks team is only the first phase in the plan and will have little impact on the city budget because it will consist of existing employees, city officials said.
"This first phase is really just a reorganization of what we already have and kind of solidifying some role responsibilities more than just bringing a bunch of people in," Roberts said.
The Parks and Trails Advisory Committee has recommended that the city hire a parks and recreation director in the hope it would help the parks and increase communication with the city.
The second phase would create a parks division within the Public Works department by adding an assistant director and hiring a new senior parks technician, which would cost roughly $150,000 to $200,000 a year.
The third phase would create an actual parks and recreation department at an estimated cost of $1 million or $1.5 million per year, though costs are still being discussed.
Eventually, the city's new Parks and Recreation Department could run programming, activities and events, according to the city.
There is no set timeline for when the next two phases will be brought for consideration, Roberts said. Before considering the second and third phases, the city needs to look over its budget. However, the first phase is in the works.
"The parks (team) will have an email address and people with titles," Roberts said. "It will be a little more efficient and a little more description of who's doing what."
The parks team in the first phase was implemented April 1. The City Council also voted to analyze the 2023-2024 budget and discuss how to pay for the second phase.
There is no set date beyond the first phase, but the second phase could be implemented as early as January 2023, according to the city.
