The Stanwood City Council agreed to a $60,000 settlement to pay a crematory, accepted a $50,000 grant to study ground toxins and appointed a new member to a city advisory board during a meeting Thursday.
City and crematory settle
The council approved a mutual settlement agreement with American Cremation and Casket Alliance. The city will pay the cremation business $60,000, with both sides waiving any rights to related issues.
Business owner Bill Dexter, who brought a claim against the city, said this will help to offset the expenses of putting the business on hold. After gaining city approval as a funeral home, American Cremation started investing in their Stanwood location. The city issued a stop-work order for the crematory in August 2019 after the city's zoning decision was questioned.
Installing the crematory was halted for months, potentially costing the business money while the zoning issue was decided in a public hearing by John Galt, who decided Dec. 2, 2019, that the crematory could be allowed as an incidental and secondary part of a funeral establishment in downtown Stanwood.
Of the settlement, $50,000 will come from Stanwood’s liability insurance, through Washington Cities Insurance Authority, and $10,000 from the city. Under the terms, neither party accepts liability or responsibility. Instead of further costly litigation efforts, both sides chose to settle, city attorney Brett Vinson said.
Downtown toxin study update
The council accepted a $50,000 grant from the Department of Ecology that will be used to examine toxins on the vacant Sebranke property on 271st Street by the railroad tracks. Cost of the work is $56,161.
Contaminants were found when the city studied the property around 2014-2016, and the city walked away from a purchase agreement, said Community Development Director Patricia Love.
Now that cleanup grants are available, the city is taking another look at the property, to update the environmental studies, determine contamination levels and assess the necessary cleanup.
Once the study is done, if the city still wants the property, it would secure formal commitments for two cleanup grants: $50,000 from Ecology and $200,000 from the Department of Commerce.
Then the city would purchase the property and start the cleanup with the grants. Later, the city would start the design phase. The city could use the property to enliven that part of the historic downtown. Possibilities include every day seating and and elements for festivals, Love said.
“I think it fits well with the rest of the downtown revitalization plan,” Council member Darren Robb said.
Council member Rob Johnson went along with the initial grant but was concerned that the property's prior use as a garage and gas station could leave the city with an expensive cleanup.
Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan said she was excited about moving forward.
"Almost the entire time I’ve been involved in the city, this has been a topic of discussion,” she said.
Business on board
Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan appointed Brandy Timmer to a two-year term on the Economic Development Board. Timmer owns Purple Sunset Boutique and Little Caesars Pizza.
The board has seven members representing a cross-section of the business community. The board gives the city a business perspective on a range of issues such as capital planning, zoning, land use, tourism, special events and economic development incentives.
Timmer joins Les Anderson, Idler’s Car Show; Randy Heagle, Windermere Real Estate; Blake Arnold, Windermere Real Estate; David Pelletier, Pelletier and Schaar Architects; John Russell, UPS Store; and Kristine Birkenkopf, SAAL Brewing Co.
Library Board to dissolve
The council authorized staff to bring a code amendment that would dissolve the Stanwood Library Advisory Board at a future council meeting. The board has served to advise the council on general facility and library programs when the city contracted library services.
Since 2015 when voters approved annexation into the Snohomish County Library District, the Sno-Isle Library directly handles facilities and programs. The city owns the library building and continues a budget to maintain it. The library has proposed an annual update to the council on library programs instead of having a formal board.
