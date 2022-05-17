The Stanwood mayor may be getting a raise.
The Stanwood City Council voted unanimously May 12 to recommend a pay raise to the city's Salary Commission to bring it closer to the salaries of mayors of similar-sized cities.
The topic first came up at a Feb. 10 workshop, where the council also discussed the idea of making the mayor position full-time. Council members were split on the idea and requested more information.
Current Mayor Sid Roberts makes $1,600 a month in the part-time position. That is $736 less per month than the average for Western Washington cities with similar population and a part-time mayor. These include Snohomish, Ferndale, North Bend, Gig Harbor and Orting, according to the city.
Some cities pay their mayor a bonus for each meeting attended, which Stanwood does not. Roberts said he attends roughly 20 meetings per month.
If approved by the Salary Commission, any pay raise would not take effect until next year, as dictated by the Stanwood municipal code. Over the past 10 years, the mayor’s monthly salary has increased $500, and the council’s has increased by $175.
Some council members said making the mayor a full-time paid position could allow for a larger variety of candidates from all stages of life. Some council members said most of the city's mayoral candidates tend to be retired and can afford to have a part-time job. Some said they think the current part-time system suffices.
Pay aside, the current mayor supports leaving the position at part-time.
“I didn’t run for mayor because of the salary,” said Roberts, who is also a real estate broker and small business owner.
“I found a rhythm in the mayor position to delegate the staff because for the first month, I was kind of running around trying to do everything,” he said. “I am fully supported by the full-time city administrator position, which Shawn (Smith) is doing a great job there, and we have a great relationship and I support that. It doesn’t support, in my view, a full-time working wage salary.”
The city administrator position is full-time and responsible for managing day-to-day operations while the mayor focuses on policy development and political leadership.
Even at part-time, the mayor can enroll in the city’s health plan, but must pay 50% of the premium. Most part-time mayors, including Roberts, have other health insurance. Out of the 17 comparable cities, seven did not provide their mayors with any benefits, according to the city. The ones that do provide benefits vary greatly.
Other business:
The council discussed a proposed annexation that would add 30 acres of city property. The properties are at 7615 284th St NW. No decision was made.
