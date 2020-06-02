The Stanwood City Council met Thursday to help shape the city’s economic recovery through the pandemic and keep regular city business moving along regarding floods and parks.
The council accepted federal CARES funding to help in economic recovery efforts, which include grants to local businesses. The council adopted code that channels sales tax distributions to the Community Resource Center to help people with rent relief. It also approved playground equipment for Church Creek Park and updates to flood codes and maps as required by FEMA.
Pandemic relief funds
With Council member Steve Shepro abstaining, the rest of the council approved of accepting $210,600 in CARES Act Funding, federal dollars that the state is distributing to counties and cities.
The city must spend the Coronavirus Relief Funds on expenses by Oct. 31.
City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said that staff recommends cutting the pie into five pieces:
- $170,600 for a business recovery grant program that helps eligible Stanwood businesses with commercial rents, operating expenses, inventory or capital costs.
- $10,000 for city technology investments, additional hardware and software needs to accommodate telecommuting employees and maintain internet safety.
- $10,000 for park sanitizing equipment to maintain park restrooms, playgrounds and places where the public gathers.
- $10,000 for the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano to distribute to households needing help with utilities and housing.
- $10,000 for Stanwood Community Senior Center for senior assistance with meals and transportation.
Ferguson said that businesses can apply for recovery grants of $5,000 to $10,000. To qualify, they must have had a 25% reduction in revenue due to the pandemic. Other criteria includes that the business has been operating a minimum length of time and have 20 or fewer employees. It must be listed in a business directory on the Discover Stanwood website. The business owner must attend a financial management workshop.
“It’s a good time for a business to really understand their business financials,” Ferguson said.
Council member Rob Johnson recommended that the city fine-tune its criteria of a 25% reduction in revenue by including a time period, perhaps March through May, as compared to the same time last year.
Council member Steve Shepro estimated that there would be 17 to 34 grants of $5,000 to $10,000.
“I’d like to see it spread out a little thinner, so more businesses can receive a grant,” he said.
“That’s the challenge of a small pie,” Ferguson said.
She said that the grant amounts would depend on the needs of the business. Rents vary, and some may have gotten relief from their landlord. It’ll help where it’s really needed, she said.
The city’s application and screening process should give some flexibility, “so we can help as many folks as we can, Ferguson said.
Mayor Leonard Kelley said he’d like to see the city prioritize businesses that didn’t get any of the earlier relief money.
Council member Judy Williams said, “I prefer to see us get closer to the $5,000 to $10,000 mark. Less is not going to do enough that it’s going to make an impact.”
Johnson agreed and asked the city to report back on how the money was distributed.
Rental assistance
The council approved a new chapter in its codebook called Sales and Use Tax for Affordable Housing. This allows the state to send Stanwood back 0.0073% of its sales tax to use for rental assistance.
Stanwood is expected to receive about $13,000 per year.
It’s not a new tax. The state is redistributing a small portion of existing sales tax to help people with rent due to the state’s affordable housing crisis.
Since the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano already has a rental assistance program in place, the city will enter into a five-year renewable contract with the Resource Center to help residents with rent.
Church Creek Park playground
Council authorized $102,847 for Landscape Structures to install new playground equipment at Church Creek Park. It will be installed by the end of the year.
New equipment includes swings and slides, plus a corkscrew climber, wiggle ladder, log stepper, crawl tunnel and talk tube.
Floodplain regulations updated to FEMA standards
Council adopted updates to its floodplain ordinance and flood map to be consistent with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The city is required to adopt FEMA’s most current flood hazard map and associated development regulations to be consistent with FEMA standards. This allows the city to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. In a disaster, the city may be eligible for flood relief dollars now that it has updated its ordinance and map to FEMA standards.
Community Development Director Patricia Love outlined some of the updates. Living areas in structures need to be at least a foot above the base flood elevation. Outbuildings don’t need to follow the one-foot restriction. Buildings must be anchored, so they don’t float away. Crawl spaces need openings so water doesn’t lift up and float the building.
New regulations govern flood-resistant materials.
Love said that FEMA has been working with scientists on these maps for 11 years, updating the original flood plain maps and with data from flood incidences.
The new map shows that nearly everything west of the railroad tracks is within the 100-year floodplain. Minor changes were made to the flood map. Undeveloped land east of the tracks on Cedarhome Drive was added to the flood zone. FEMA removed flood plain designation from an area on the south side of Highway 532 where businesses are, such as the Cookie Mill.
