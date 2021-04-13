The Stanwood City Council held its regular meeting quickly, approving three items previously discussed.
• Council extended a temporary zoning regulation that prohibits “Enhanced Service Facilities” in Stanwood. The city staff has until October to consider where certain types of residential facilities might be sited. A facility would be for up to 16 people who need complex care and support with mental health or chemical dependency, but not on a daily basis like in an institutionalized treatment facility. Planning Commission discussions brought up several issues that are being studied.
• The council dissolved the Stanwood Library Advisory Board at the board's request. The advisory board no longer has a purpose. The Sno-Isle Library System and Stanwood Friends of the Library do what the advisory board used to do.
“We’re still keeping the connection strong,” Stanwood Library Manager Charles Pratt said. “We partner with other things with the city throughout the year.”
Pratt says he will give an annual state of the library address to the council. The public is welcome to join the Friends of the Library groups on Stanwood and Camano, he said
• Council adopted language in city Title 10 Vehicles and Traffic code that allows changes in state statutes to be updated automatically. Also the code was made clearer so it will be easier to enforce laws regarding 72-hour parking on city streets and distracted driving, particularly with cell phones.
