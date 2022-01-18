The Stanwood City Council voted in Andreena Bergman to fill Position 6, left vacant when Sid Roberts became mayor in November.
Bergman and Judy Williams were the only two applicants for the position. They both lost in November when they ran for other council seats. Bergman lost to Marcus Metz, and Williams lost to Tim Schmitt by five votes in a narrow race that went to an automatic recount.
Before the council decision at Thursday's meeting, Bergman and Williams gave presentations and answered questions.
Bergman said that through working at a number of restaurants, she’s gained management and budgeting experience and has built a lot of relationships with community members. She said she’d be a bridge between the council and residents, keeping an open ear.
Williams spoke of her experience from service as a former Stanwood City Council member and a member of city committees; she knows the specifics of issues they face. She’s forged relationships in the community, among businesses and with the county. She pointed to specifics she’s done to help businesses and the economy, like waiving permits for when restaurants went to outdoor seating during the pandemic.
Council members voted four to two in favor of Bergman. Metz and Timothy Pearce voted in favor of Williams. Dani Gaumond, Darren Robb, Steve Shepro and Tim Schmitt voted for Bergman.
Position 6 will be back on the general election ballot in November 2023 and the winner will take office after the election is confirmed.
In other council news
- The council voted in council member Timothy Pearce as mayor pro tem to serve in the mayor’s absence.
- The council approved Melissa Toner to the Stanwood Planning Commission. In her application, she said that she’s been an active volunteer in the eight years since she’s lived in Stanwood, volunteering in schools, youth sports, events and through Stanwood Four Square Church. Through her work as a real estate agent for Re/Max Elevate, she’s familiar with zoning, land use laws, developments and urban growth areas.
- The council also approved Katelyn Durfee as the newest member of the Parks and Trails Advisory Committee. In her application, she said her family of eight kids use the parks daily. Since coming to the area in 2004, Durfee has coached soccer and currently runs the Stanwood youth volleyball program and is a Girl Scout assistant troop leader.
- The council passed a new ordinance that authorizes the mayor to accept certain donations rather than have the council approve each one. The ordinance ensures that the donations are accepted within the limits of state law. The mayor on behalf of the city will be able to accept up to $5,000 in monetary donations and up to $10,000 for non-monetary donations, following legal procedures. The non-monetary threshold doesn’t apply to donations that directly support city events.
