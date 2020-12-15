In the final meeting of the year Thursday, Stanwood City Council added pets and guidance policies to a docket list for further study in 2021, which may change city code. They also approved a city beautification plan that will change the way east and west downtowns look and function.
Designing Stanwood
Community Planning Director Patricia Love presented the six-year 2021-2026 “City Beautification Action Plan,” which lays out guidance from several plans developed since 2010. It consists of six key elements:
- 72nd Avenue Gateway signage and landscaping
- Main Street Revitalization
- Downtown Gateway features
- Highway 532 Beautification
- Wayfinding Signage
- Public Art
The action plan begins a six-year investment program that includes near-term projects — such as landscaping, signage and street furniture — and long-term efforts — like street design, gateway arches and public art.
The city budget has allocated $575,000 for the initial efforts. The plan has been vetted through the Economic Development Board, Planning Commission, Stanwood Chamber of Commerce and Stanwood Rotary. It lists projects, costs and funding sources. The six-year plan follows the budget just passed.
“This document provides inspiration to move forward,” Love said.
A big, long-term element will create a festival street in the one block of shops on 271st Street NW in east Stanwood by the railroad tracks. The city will continue its conversations with businesses and the community about many options, to block the street to traffic, make it one way or two way.
“All that is on the table. Everyone is excited about the conversation,” Love said. “Everyone I talked to wants to see something happen.
She said that the idea is to create public space that can be used every day and for special festivals.
“How we get there, that’s the fun of figuring it out,” she said.
The west end district will get a similar makeover designed to suit its needs.
Council member Steve Shepro said that the city should have a clear plan for the blocks in between east and west business centers.
“To spend millions on one city block and have no plan for the adjacent block is not a good idea,” he said.
Love elaborated that it's an ongoing project that starts with each end of town. The plan begins with the first six years of funding. She agreed that the city will look at the entire length of Main Street while planning.
Details can be found at stanwoodwa.gov in the Dec. 10 council agenda, starting on page 98.
Docket accepts requests
The docket is a public participation process where people can suggest changes to the city’s comprehensive plan, Love said.
Each year, the city takes public applications for items to consider for the docket. Those items approved by the council are explored the next year. Members of the planning commission and council decide what changes might be needed in the comprehensive plan and zoning code.
This year, two people made similar requests for the city to amend the municipal code’s livestock definition to allow pet pigs, goats and small animals within the city limits. This will be handled as one request.
The other request is to add guidance and policies to address what to do when the city must interpret the rules, because a proposal isn’t covered by the comp plan or zoning rules.
Paid sick leave
The council approved changes in paid sick leave for the city’s non-union employees. The city will roll all types of paid leave (commonly known as paid time off or PTO) into one pot for each of its non-represented personnel. There will be no sick leave; employees will have a certain number of paid days off to use at their own discretion.
“Employees appreciate discretionary time off; it gives them control of their time off,” said Pat Adams, the city’s new human resources manager.
She said it should reduce unscheduled absences and enhance employee retention and hiring.
Zoning issues
The council extended a temporary ban of “enhanced service facilities” for six months to give the city planners time to study zoning issues. These facilities offer daily care to people with mental or substance use disorders, cognitive impairment or brain injuries.
While these are highly needed facilities, siting them in the community with the least amount of impact is important, Love’s report said.
The issue goes to the Planning Commission to review in 2021.
Legal retainer renewed
Resident Tim Schmitt spoke to the council during "Citizens Comments," which the council recently added to its online meetings. He criticized the work of the law firm the city has used since 2004 and asked that the city explore alternatives.
The council then approved the consent agenda without comment, which included a renewed retainer agreement for 2021-2022 with Weed, Graafstra & Associates. The law firm assisted the city in gaining Viking Way right-of-way acquisitions, spending $73,000 through October 2020, an average of $7,300 per month. The 2021-2022 budget allocates $272,000 for legal services. The new retainer contract reflects a $5 per hour increase starting in January.
Also in the consent agreement, Council approved paying $1,357 for the 2021 Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force interlocal agreement and accepted a grant of $264,379, which covers 90% of the costs 276th overlay project, which is slated for 2021.
