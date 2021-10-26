New results from a local traffic survey are helping the Stanwood City Council design its roadmap for future road improvements.
Brett Schlock, engineer and planner of Transpo Group, met Oct. 14 in a special meeting with the Stanwood City Council to discuss the results of a public opinion survey regarding ways to improve Highway 532 traffic flow.
Early this year, the city received $50,000 in grants to evaluate options, including roundabouts, a bypass for Skagit-bound traffic and highway improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Transpo is the city’s on-call transportation engineering company that prepared concept options for the survey, with five bypass variations and four highway corridor designs.
The survey, conducted June 21-July 24, received 107 responses — 50% from Camano Island residents and about 44% from the Stanwood area.
Some council members were surprised by the low response rate. Others said it was a good response for a survey and received a better response than past open houses.
“Was this survey effective? It’s tough for me to go down this path if I don’t have a clue as to what the citizens of Stanwood think about this,” Council member Steve Shepro said.
Community Development Director Patricia Love said the survey was meant to gather baseline information; feasibility studies are needed before the city decides what it will do.
About the bypass
A origins-destination traffic study conducted in 2020 showed that about 20% of the daily traffic on Highway 532 heads north to Skagit County either on 102nd Avenue or Pioneer Highway.
The city is considering building a bypass to relieve highway congestion in west Stanwood where Camano traffic can back up west of the light at 102nd Avenue.
The bypass would head north from a roundabout near the future Ovenell Park on Highway 532 near the Camano Gateway Bridge. The bypass would go through farmland, skirting west of homes and Stanwood Elementary School then turn east to meet 102nd Avenue, or Old Pacific Highway.
The most popular bypass option had the least impact on farmland and avoided extra permits by joining Old Pacific Highway before crossing a railroad track.
In addition to the bypass, designs were considered for Highway 532 to incorporate sidewalks, parking and bike lanes. All four options had sidewalks.
Two tied as most popular: Option A has parking and a bike lane on each side with two lanes of cars separated by a median planter strip with trees. Option C is much like Option A, but has parking on the north and on the south has a cycle lane separated from cars by a safety median.
Council response
The council chimed in with opinions of the survey.
“Getting through town as fast as you possibly can is counter-productive to the future of our community,” said Council member Dianne White, who considers the highway part of Stanwood’s city streets.
“It’s a service to the Camano Island travelers,” Council member Judy Williams said.
She wants to be good neighbors and get Camano involved in traffic solutions. She wants the city to investigate more traffic relief options.
“I’d like to consider the roundabout at Ovenell to get joint funds. I’m not a big fan … of any of the options that were given for 532,” Williams said. “I feel there is so much more to be investigating."
She suggested looking into a reversible center lane.
“As we’re growing in Stanwood, so is Camano. There’s a lot more buildable land on Camano. That’s only going to grow; traffic coming off the island is only going to increase,” Williams said.
Love said the city is talking with Island County about how they could connect their bicycle trail systems. The city is also working with Snohomish County PUD on alignments with its transmission line project on Lover’s Lane, in the bypass area.
“There’s a lot to like in here and dislike,” Council member Darren Robb said.
He cautioned from routing the bypass too close to the school or city limits or from cutting off farmland and making it unusable.
“I would like to hear from farmers themselves,” Robb said.
He said $20 million to $30 million to take Camano trips off downtown “is a big pill to swallow” for a bypass that’s only a partial solution.
These are put out there as ideas to get reactions, Love said. The city will submit to the state for additional money and look at environmental and farm impacts.
“This is the first step in getting this conversation going in a higher level. Then we get some money to address bigger issues,” Love said.
