Stanwood is taking the next step toward building a civic campus near the new high school.
The City Council on Thursday, Jan. 9, directed staff to start architectural and site planning for the project, which will become home to the Police Station, City Hall and possibly more near Church Creek Park.
Last month, the Council Steering Committee recommended the council choose the “Community Porch” concept for the campus design. This design includes a plaza area with seating, building accents with wood features and soft lighting, and a walkway to Church Creek Park.
The new campus is estimated to cost $13.4 million. The permitting process is expected to begin in February.
Councilman Steve Shepro said at the meeting that he supports the project and likes the planned walkway between the park and the campus.
Next to the planned campus is a proposed mixed-use residential and commercial development. Vine Street Group announced plans last year to build a development on 13 acres of a 22-acre parcel at the northeast corner of 72nd Avenue and state Highway 532 that could include a hotel, apartments, townhouses, retail and commercial uses.
In other business
• Four Council members were sworn in at the meeting, the first of 2020. Elizabeth Callaghan and Timothy Pearce will continue in their seats after running unopposed in the November election. New members Sid Roberts and Steve Shepro served on the planning commission before being voted in as councilmembers in November.
• Councilwoman Dianne White was picked to serve as mayor pro tempore for 2020. That means White, who was also mayor pro tem in 2019, will serve in the absence of the mayor.
• Mayor Leonard Kelley was picked to serve as the city’s Community Transit representative for another two-year term. Kelley has served in this position since 2014.
• Chief John Cermak of North County Fire/EMS reported that there were 18 new graduates from its part-time fire academy. Cermak also said that because the recent levy lid lift passed, North County is considering hiring a combination of part-time and full-time staff to meet continued growth in Snohomish County.
