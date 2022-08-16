...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The Stanwood City Council advanced four municipal projects during its Thursday meeting. They all passed unanimously, with Councilmember Tim Pearce absent.
The council approved a contract with Konnerup Construction to add sidewalks and pedestrian ramps on 273rd Place, between 102nd Ave and 100th Ave. There are currently no sidewalks or ramps in this area.
The sidewalks and ramps are intended to make the area around Stanwood Elementary school safer, according to city officials. It’s estimated cost is $113,775.
“I just think it’s great, my daughter actually goes to Josephine daycare close to Stanwood elementary,” Councilmember Dani Gaumond said. “It’s good to be safe for the kids.”
The city also took another step toward building the next section of Viking Way.
The council approved a cultural resources assessment and noise analysis as part of the latest step in the city’s plan to align the west end of Viking Way with the QFC driveway to bring better traffic flow on 92nd Avenue.
The Washington State Department of Transportation requested this study as part of the city’s National Environmental Policy Act permitting process. The study will cost an additional $15,865, bringing the total cost of the project to $347,499.
Council approved this study to bring the project closer to completion, which city officials have said is slated to finish later this year.
Councilmembers also gave their OK to issue $3.48 million in water, sewer and stormwater revenue bonds to help pay for three phases of the Irvine Slough Stormwater Separation project. The project, which started in 2013, will demolish Larson Dam, build a new pump and construct a bypass channel to help prevent flooding in lowland areas in and around Stanwood.
The total project cost is estimated at $5.1 million, with the remaining $1.62 million not covered by bonds coming from the city's drainage fund.
Finally, the Council voted for Stanwood to join Snohomish County’s new Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which provides emergency water and sewer to low-income households who risk being cut off.
LIHWAP assists low-income families by paying an assistance grant to water and sewer providers.
The program will not cost the city any money, but it does make it possible for Stanwood utility customers to apply for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.