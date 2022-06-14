The Stanwood City Council approved a proposed annexation during its June 9 meeting that will add 30 acres to the city for a housing development.
It was the council’s third time discussing the Kottsick annexation at 7615 284th St. NW north of town that could become a 127-home development. The motion passed 5-1, with Councilmember Steve Shepro voting against it and Councilmember Marcus Metz absent.
During all three meetings with discussions about the annexation — May 12, May 26 and June 9 — community development Director Patricia Love provided information about the annexation’s estimated impact on the city and answered councilmember questions.
According to the 2015-2035 Transportation Plan, the annexation would not cause new traffic delays. The development would pay park and traffic impact fees, which would go toward financing city projects. They will also pay sewer and water plant investment fees, and install 2,210 feet of sewer pipe at the developer’s expense.
Property owners on the development will pay property taxes and water, sewer and drainage fees. City officials said this benefits current Stanwood residents because it will take the cost of maintenance and future city improvements and spread it over more people.
The annexation will have minimal impact on the city’s budget, according to the city. The police and fire departments both have the capacity to serve the area, and two out of three elementary schools that would serve the area have capacity. The school district plans to study how to address forecasted capacity issues in the coming decade.
The Kottsick annexation fits in with the city’s growth targets as required by the 2015-2035 Comprehensive Plan, according to the city. Growth will be consistent now that the annexation has passed, whereas if it had been rejected, the city would have had to make up the growth somewhere down the line, officials said.
If the city does not follow its Comprehensive Plan, it could be found in violation of the Growth Management Act, which could cause them to lose funding and grants for roads and parks.
If the council had rejected the annexation, it would have been available for land owners to possibly develop it under Snohomish County standards, which allows for double the density. The annexation gives the city control over development standards and collect park impact fees and property taxes.
There is also a chance that the city would have been required to extend its sewer system to the property even if it had rejected the annexation, city officials wrote. There are several court cases that consider city sewer systems to be a public utility if it is the “sole provider of sewer services in a given locale,” officials wrote.
It is unclear if Stanwood legally meets this definition. If it does, there is a chance the city would have had to extend its sewer system to accommodate the property without having any of the control or ability to collect taxes, officials wrote.
“I think it’s a very difficult decision and as much as I don’t want the growth this fast, I also don’t want Snohomish County to be able to put in more houses,” Councilmember Andreena Bergmann said.
The majority of the City Council said during the meeting that they agreed to approve the annexation due to its ability to generate revenue, its minimal impact on the fire and police systems, and a desire to prevent the county from adding more houses.
“I’m not in favor of the city annexing the Kottsick property at this time. However, I would be in favor of this annexation at a future date. A future date where we have more infrastructure to support 127 new homes,” said Shepro, the sole vote against annexing the property.
Shepro cited his worries about traffic impacts, overcrowding Cedarhome Elementary, and creating additional need for parks and open space in northeast Stanwood.
“Maybe if we have at least a plan for a park somewhere, I’d be more inclined to support this annexation — but we don’t have such a plan,” Shepro said.
Marlyn Kottsick, who owns the property, first requested the annexation in June 2021. After a series of meetings, the council allowed staff to submit a notice of intent to the Boundary Review Board. The board accepted the notice on Jan. 31, and the Snohomish County Council approved the motion on Feb. 22. The board issues its approval on March 18.
Other business
Council unanimously accepted a $200,000 environmental cleanup grant from the Department of Commerce for the Sebranke property, at 8627 and 8629 — 271st St. The city purchase the property on Dec. 20, 2021, as part of its City Beautification Action Plan.
