Colorful, unique local artwork will soon come to a lamp post near you.
The Stanwood City Council voted unanimously on April 14 to accept submitted artwork for the banner project as part of the city’s beautification plan. The result will be 28 individual works of local art reproduced as large banners to be attached to city-owned poles throughout town.
The city, through a partnership with the Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission, sent out a call in February for local artists to submit designs. Now that the banners are approved, the city and SCAAC plan to hang them in mid-May.
There will be two sets of seasonal banners — spring/summer and fall — along with the potential for additional banners specific to special events. There are 14 unique spring/summer banners and 14 different fall banners. The city also will create a generic "Welcome to Stanwood" banner. Winter is not included in the banner program because the city puts up holiday decorations after Thanksgiving.
The participating artists have not been publicly identified yet, but a list will be published on the city website when the banners are hung, along with bio information on each person.
The city will add six new banner poles in the west downtown area, and there are enough designs to hang pieces of art throughout downtown.
The banners are part of the city’s larger beautification plan, which is a six-year investment program approved by the City Council in December 2020. It includes near-term projects such as landscaping, signage and street furniture and long-term efforts like street design, gateway arches and public art.
There will be more art in the future, said Sarah Cho, the economic development and marketing manager.
“Our goal is to have a healthy supply and inventory of these banners,” she said. "And once they do reach the end of their life, start a new cycle and have new artwork and so we constantly have new artists’ artwork represented in the city.”
Cho said the artists must live within the boundaries of the Stanwood-Camano School District to qualify, keeping the program local.
Council member Tim Schmitt said the artwork is beautiful.
“This will certainly enhance our community,” he said.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
