The Stanwood City Council voted 5-2 on July 14 to increase coverage in the mayor’s health benefits and make the mayor’s spouse eligible for coverage, as well.
Currently, the mayor is eligible for 50% coverage under the city’s plan, and their spouse is not eligible. This new form of health care allows the mayor and spouse to receive 91% coverage.
The new plan will cost $8,563 per year. The current plan's annual cost is $2,455, according to city documents.
When voting Thursday, council members had the option to choose between four health benefit plans:
- 50% coverage, mayor only. This was the current option.
- 91% coverage, mayor only.
- 50% coverage with spouse.
- 91% coverage with spouse.
All council members agreed to increase the rate of coverage, citing the part-time salary of the job compared to the labor involved. David Hammond, the city’s finance director, said it was common for mayors to not enroll in the city’s health insurance plan due to the fact that they had to pay half of the premium and couldn’t add their spouse. Many mayors, including current Mayor Sid Roberts, already have their own insurance.
“Keep in mind that we’re getting a heck of a bargain,” councilmember Steve Shepro said. “To employ a mayor for $2,100 a month, that’s a really tremendous deal for the city. … This is one way of compensating the mayor in a slightly better way.”
Councilmember Marcus Metz initially expressed reluctance at adding the spouse since the mayor position is part-time, has the potential for outside employment and has the support of the city administrator. However, he changed his mind.
“While we have an established idea about what type of hours are expected for the mayor, and with consideration that we have a city administrator, there are a lot of things that the mayor can do but that they may not do,” Metz said. “We can potentially get a lot more value in the mayor than we are able to.”
After a discussion, the council set a motion for the second option, which would increase the rate of coverage without adding the mayor’s spouse. The motion failed 4-3.
The council then set a motion for the fourth option, which increased the rate of coverage and added the spouse. This motion passed 5-2.
This move follows a June 15 decision by the Salary Commission to increase both the mayor and councilmember’s salaries. The commission voted unanimously to increase the mayor’s salary from $1,600 a month to $2,100 a month. Council members also received a raise, from $475 per month to $535 per month.
The pay raise will not take effect until next year, per Stanwood municipal code.
Over the past 10 years — including this raise — the mayor’s monthly salary has increased $1,000, and the council’s has increased by $235.
With this pay raise, the mayor makes $236 less per month than the average for Western Washington cities with similar population and a part-time mayor. These include Snohomish, Ferndale, North Bend, Gig Harbor and Orting, according to the city.
Some cities pay their mayor a bonus for each meeting attended, which Stanwood does not. Roberts said during a May 12 meeting that he attends roughly 20 meetings per month.
The topic first came up at a Feb. 10 workshop, where the council also discussed the idea of hanging the mayor position to full-time. Council members were split on the idea.
On May 12, the council voted unanimously to recommend a pay raise to the city’s Salary Commission to bring it closer to the salaries of mayors in similar-sized cities. Roberts expressed support for keeping the position at part-time during this meeting, saying that he delegates a lot of responsibilities and also has a great partnership with the city administrator.
The mayor position will remain part-time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.