It's official: One ultra-close Stanwood City Council race will move to an automatic machine recount on Dec. 7.
The results from the Nov. 2 general election were certified on Nov. 23. One Stanwood City Council contest was five votes apart while another finished 14 votes apart — just outside the threshold for an automatic recount.
In the race for the Position 7 seat, challenger Tim Schmitt currently holds a five-vote lead over incumbent Judy Williams 826 to 821 — or 47.15%-46.86%, a 0.29 percentage-point difference.
In Position 1, challenger Dani Gaumond edged incumbent Rob Johnson 880 to 866 — or 50.09%-49.29%, a 0.8 percentage-point difference. Johnson conceded the race to Gaumond.
“It was definitely a roller-coaster ride; it was very close,” said Gaumond, 49. “I have a lot of respect for Councilman Johnson.”
Gaumond said she was looking forward to introducing herself to people and businesses in town and asking them where they see the town heading in the future.
“I am very excited, and I’m ready to do this,” she said.
Johnson, who also serves as a North County Fire District commissioner, said he plans to remain involved in local issues.
“I’m still extremely worried about the long-term water supply. I don’t feel that the process has moved forward at all,” he said. “If your taps are running short, it’s too late because it takes a lot of planning.”
Candidates with less than 0.5 percentage-point separating them are subject to a mandatory recount. Races less than 0.5 percentage-point difference but greater than 0.25 percentage-point will be recounted by machine. Races with less than 0.25 percentage-point difference will be recounted by hand.
Machine recounts involve reviewing and reprocessing the ballots in the vote-counting system, paying specific attention to ballots where the voter has voted for more than one candidate or not voted in the race, Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell said.
Other local election results
In the bid for Stanwood City Council's Position 2, Marcus Metz topped Andreena Bergman in another close race, 919-835.
In the Position 3 race, incumbent council member Darren Robb took about 70% of the vote against former council member Larry Sather.
The four new council members will be sworn in after Jan. 1, joining Timothy Pearce and Steve Shepro. The City Council will then begin the process to fill the open seat vacated by Sid Roberts, who left his position to run unopposed for mayor.
Stanwood and Camano Island voters retained the two incumbents: Al Schreiber and Charlotte Murry. Schreiber garnered about 52.7% of the vote, and Murry took about 55%.
For election results, visit results.vote.wa.
