After discussions and two split votes on Thursday, the Stanwood City Council set the city’s portion of the 2021 property tax levy rate with the state-allowed 1% increase.
It also approved $50,000 for a quick purchase of holiday decorations to brighten the winter in 2020.
Levy details
The council approved the city’s 2021 property tax rate at $1.54 per $1,000 assessed valuation. The rate is down from the 2020 rate of $1.66, because property values have gone up and the city is limited to raising the same amount as last year, plus 1%.
In 2020, the city raised $1.73 million. This year, it can raise that plus 1%, or $17,000. Added to that is money from recent developments, which brings it to a total of about $1.8 million in 2021.
Property owners with homes valued at $350,200 to $380,000 could see an increase of about $10 in the city's portion of the 2021 property tax, City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
Of the total property tax bill, the city gets about 15%. The rest goes to schools, fire/emergency services, libraries and Snohomish County. When the rates for all entities are combined, the total property tax can't increase more than $3.60 per $1,000.
Property tax is the city’s second-largest revenue source for the general fund. It's the main operating fund of the city, so everything goes through it except utilities, Ferguson said.
Law enforcement and public safety take the biggest chunk from the fund, which also pays for street and park maintenance, planning and economic development, building and grounds maintenance and general finance.
Snohomish County property values have seen an overall increase of 8.9% in 2020 and 7.7% from 2019 to 2020.
State law allows the city to increase its levy portion by up to 1% each year, or bank the ability to levy it in the future, usually for a specific reason.
Ferguson said that 80% of the city’s general fund comes from taxes from three main categories: sales tax, property tax and utility tax. Property tax provides about 15%.
The question before the council was whether to accept the 1% increase or bank it for future use.
Council member Darren Robb asked when Stanwood last used banked capacity. Given various council members years of city service, no one knew of using banked levies in the past decade.
“My understanding is it’s uncommon,” Robb said.
In the special budget session before the council meeting, Robb said that the cost of $17,000 to the city was “a decent price to pay to hold the line on property tax increases.”
Councilman Sid Roberts said that it was important to keep rainy day funds in the budget and that a $14 increase is “almost a flat line.”
“We just have a few revenue streams for the city. We can’t turn them back,” he said. “I don’t think this is a huge bite for anyone.”
Councilwoman Dianne White stressed it was imperative to accept the 1% levy.
The levy plus 1% passed 4-3. Council members in favor were Judy Williams, Steve Shepro, Roberts and White. Those against it were Rob Johnson, Timothy Pearce and Robb.
One meeting for approvals
During the levy discussion, Shepro asked why the council is being asked to do first and second readings plus adoption all in one meeting. This issue that has come up in past meetings, whether to allow more time for readings and adoption over the course of two or three meetings for public comment and council discussion.
Ferguson answered that the council doesn’t have to do it all at once as long as the levy is set by the end of November. It’s up to the council, which could keep the issue open for more public comment until the next meeting. She noted that there had been no public response.
Holiday decor
In a 4-3 split vote, the council approved $50,000 for holiday street decorations as residents go into a potentially dark winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan called the decorations an investment in the community. If approved, she said she’d act quickly to see that crews install decorations in time for the winter holidays.
“I understand the big downer that 2020 is; it’s just a little way to brighten up the community,” Ferguson said.
As part of the city’s beautification program, it creates a sense of place. The city's existing banners are still good, but the old snowflakes were not, she said.
The Snohomish PUD doesn’t allow decorations on its poles, but the city owns 53 light poles — 32 with electrical outlets. This includes the new light poles on Viking Way.
“It’s a great way to cap the year, to brighten things up,” Pearce said.
He said that Stanwood makes it onto the list of places to visit for the holidays because of the Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach. But Stanwood’s decor was “pretty dismal,” he said.
Since Lights of Christmas is a drive-thru this year, he predicted that Stanwood would get a lot of traffic, as well. He said that this would be a start in a holiday investment.
Johnson said the council shouldn’t spend almost three times the increase just passed in the levy on holiday decor, especially without a clear plan.
“If we want to do long-term decorations for the community, no problem. This needs to be coordinated and planned,” he said.
White agreed and said that while she’s been involved in decorations in the past, this year she was concerned about public safety.
“This year I absolutely am against doing this because of the virus. We can’t invite people down to our Main Street to see what we do,” she said. “I am the old lady who’s done this before, and $50,000 won’t cover it.”
The council went for decor. Council members in favor were Roberts, Robb, Pearce and Shepro. Those against it were Johnson, Williams and White.
Other council news
- Council member Sid Roberts was appointed to the Community Transit board.
- City staff has decorated pumpkins and asks the public to vote on their creations posted on the city’s Facebook page.
- Stanwood Police Chief Rob Martin has been contact with the FBI over the recent election interference regarding threatening emails that some people, mainly in Florida, have gotten. So far, no election threats have been reported here, but police stand ready.
- Ferguson reported that the city reviewed the first round of applications for finance director. The city is still recruiting for the open position.
