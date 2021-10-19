The Stanwood City Council agreed to settle out of court on the amount to pay Viking Village owners for property needed to build a road through the parking lot.
Rather than going to court over the amount of compensation for Viking Way right of way, city attorney Brett Vinson advised the council to settle. Council members said they were not happy about it, but agreed to pay $835,000 to Viking Village Shopping Center Inc., S&H Development Co. and Donna J. Charles T. Cole Charitable Foundation.
Vinson said the city had been in discussions starting in 2018 with Viking Village owners Bob Cole and Greg Gilday, a District 10 state representative, regarding the right of way needed to build a road through the Viking Village parking lot.
The city's appraisal for the land came to $292,000, and the city put that amount in escrow. The city made a possession and use agreement with the owners so they could begin work.
The property owners got an independent appraisal of $835,000. After negotiations failed, a trial was set for later this month for a jury to determine compensation.
Going to court put the city at risk of paying even more, with attorney fees plus substantial interest, Vinson said.
The council said they approved paying $835,000 to avoid paying even more in court. The city has already paid $292,000 and will pay the balance of $543,000.
Council member Dianne White said she felt the city was being held hostage.
“That road was on the original map in 1903; that was always going to be a road,” she said.
Council member Steve Shepro wanted to know how this happened and how to prevent it in the future.
“This is something that has evolved over time as an executive session item because of the legal nature. So, it’s difficult to give full context in a public meeting,” Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan said. “… As someone who’s been involved in the entire process, I’m disappointed as anyone else in the way that it ended up. But I’m not sure any amount of knowing exactly how it happened would have prevented it from happening again. … We’re at a position now where we have a legal obligation to uphold what has been decided by the process.”
Council members Sid Roberts, Judy Williams, Dianne White, Timothy Pearce voted yes. Council members Darren Robb and Steve Shepro voted no.
In November 2018, it was reported that the Viking Village owners offered to accept the city’s appraisal plus $50,000. The city countered with $20,000 extra. In November 2018, when the city proceeded to condemn the property, Viking Village's attorney told the council that going to court would cost far more in litigation and attorney fees.
Long-range water and sewer plans detailed
The council approved task orders and fees with RH2 Engineering to complete updates to the city’s sewer and water system plans. The amount approved for the sewer plan is up to $450,139 and for the water system plan is up to $278,312, depending on optional tasks outlined by RH2, which worked out the plans in 2015.
Some optional tasks might be done by city staff to cut costs, Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen said.
The water and sewer plan updates will look at existing systems and plan ahead 20 years, projecting future demands of a growing population and identifying potential deficiencies. Once approved, the updated plans become key elements in the comprehensive plan scheduled to kick off next year.
The state Department of Ecology issues a nutrient permit to those who discharge into the Puget Sound. As a discharger, the city of Stanwood is required to increase its monitoring of nutrients and to optimize nutrient removal. The city will identify alternatives for upgrading the wastewater treatment plant to meet limits.
Hushagen said there could be grant money to offset costs in the plan updates.
The wastewater treatment plant produces biosolids in the sludge ponds. As a short-term solution, biosolids are removed every few years. The updates in the sewer plan will analyze longer-term solutions and cost savings.
Part of the water plan will look at additional sources of water, Hushagen said.
“I don’t think there’s anything more important to keep our eye on than our water and our wastewater,” Council member Sid Roberts said. “I’m fully supportive of getting the data.”
Council member Darren Robb appreciated how the project would feed into the comprehensive plan. As far as the optional tasks go, he said the city should consider capacity track sheets.
The sewer capacity track sheets analyze all proposed developments and the drainage basins they are in and calculates the sewer system capacity for each lift station. It basically shows how each development affects the system.
“I can see how that could be very valuable for us as we continue to permit new development,” he said.
Other business
• Council members and the mayor welcomed a familiar face back to City Hall. Dave Hammond has been rehired as the city’s financial director. Hammond guided Stanwood’s finances from January 2017 until April 2020 during the early COVID-19 pandemic when he was laid off due to concerns of an economic downturn. Wendy Dowhower, senior accountant, has been filling in as an interim financial manager.
• After Stanwood received an A minus credit rating, interest rates were set at 1.77% for $4 million in 20-year bonds to fund sewer capital infrastructure improvements including Pioneer Highway sewer line construction and improvements to the Church Creek sewer collection system and main lift station. The city plans to carry out the projects in 2021-2022. At the same time, the city will issue new bonds to refinance about $1.8 million in principal on the 2011 water sewer bonds, lowering its interest rate from 4% to the new 1.77% rate.
