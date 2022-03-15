The Stanwood City Council voted unanimously March 10 to work with Blueline Group — a land development consulting firm — to update the city’s comprehensive plan.
Transpo Group, a transportation consulting firm, will also work with the city by providing transportation analysis.
There are three planning phases. In 2022, the city and Blueline Group will engage in public outreach and gather information. In 2023, they will draft the plan and in 2024, there will be public hearings at Planning Commission and City Council meetings.
The comprehensive plan is a 20-year planning document that sets city policies for population growth and development. The plan includes information and policies on land use, housing, utilities, rural development, transportation and more. The policies in this plan are then implemented into the city’s zoning and development regulations.
Each city and county is required to update their comprehensive plans at least once every eight years under the Growth Management Act. King, Pierce, Kitsap and Snohomish counties are currently required to update their plans by June 30, 2024.
The contract with Blueline Group was $355,200 and the contract with Transpo Group was $95,000.
