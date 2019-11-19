The Stanwood City Council will keep two citizen comment periods on its regular agendas. Council members decided Thursday night against an amendment that would strike the final citizen comment period from future meetings.
Council members also considered rules that govern their social media comments and emails to comply with the state Public Records Act.
Citizen comments
Resident Tim Schmitt asked the council at the opening “Citizen Comments” to keep the closing comments on the agenda. The council was considering removing the final citizen comment period from the agenda and keeping just the early comment period. Schmitt noted that the later period allows citizens to comment on what transpired during the meeting.
Council member Larry Sather said he’d prefer to delete the first comment period instead and move the last comment period between new business and executive reports. While there would only be one comment period, people could comment on what they just heard.
Council member Elizabeth Callaghan wanted to leave both comment periods on the regular agendas and remove one if needed. Then people can speak to something that’s coming up on the agenda and comment after, she said.
Council members Kelly McGill and Rob Johnson spoke in favor of getting more input from citizens.
Mayor Leonard Kelley said that the council’s purpose is to do council business, and the comment period is not a debate.
In the end, they voted to move the final period slightly earlier as Sather suggested, but keep both comment periods.
Communications rules
City Administrator Jennifer Olson addressed a new section in the council procedures rules that spells out how the council will follow the state Open Public Meetings and Public Records Act in regard to social media and other computer communication.
Council members should use city emails for city business and retain all records according to law.
“Keep in mind your office as an elected official,” City Attorney Grant Weed said.
Though council members have individual rights of free speech, they have to be clear when they speaking as individuals or as council members.
The rules read, "Per state law, all documents, files, communications and messages created, reviewed or altered that are related to the conduct of City business, regardless of format, are property of the City."
The rules say council members' social media posts related to city business are subject to public disclosure and record retention laws. Guidelines say council members shall not make disparaging or harassing posts. Unless authorized by the council, members’ posts should clearly be the individual's opinion and not that of the city or council.
Additionally, all documents, files, communications and messages related to city business are property of the city. This includes emails, texts and social media posts. Council members are responsible for preserving all city business records, even on private devices; which are subject to public disclosure laws.
The city has the right to request access to email and other records whether on city computers or personal devices that council members use for city business.
The rules hit a good balance regarding social media, Weed said.
City improvements planned
Council looked at projects planned for the next six years in a public hearing of the 2020-2025 Capital Improvement Plan, in a first reading. The plan is updated annually to help the city provide public facilities for existing residents while maintaining levels of service as newcomers and businesses move into the city. It focuses on building improvements, drainage, impact fees, parks, sewer, streets, and water capital projects with updated funding identified for the next six years.
The plan moves Hamilton and Heritage parks along. The city will focus on Viking Way, which adds an east-west connection between 88th and 92nd streets. The plan includes sewer upgrades to the lift stations, a new water reservoir and the Irvine Slough drainage project with a berm that helps prevent downtown flooding plus a hiking/biking trail on top.
On Tuesday night, Stanwood Planning Commission also discussed the CIP. Commissioners sent the council concerns to consider, which could lead to a change in park policy. They noted that while money was going to large community parks in the floodplain, there was a lack of public parks to the east where all the homes are being developed. The developments have small, private parks or green areas.
Love told the council that a broader conversation is needed about a policy shift regarding community versus neighborhood parks, long-term maintenance and staffing.
Council member Judy Williams said the city eventually needs a parks department to take the load off Public Works with our growing parks.
Council members discussed when Stanwood tried to create a park taxing authority with the boundaries of the Stanwood Camano School District, it didn’t work. The city and Island County were willing, but as Mayor Leonard Kelley put it, “Snohomish County was not receptive.”
