The Stanwood City Council discussed a proposed annexation during its May 26 meeting that would add 30 acres to the city for a housing development.
It was the council’s second time discussing the annexations at 7615 284th St. NW north of town that could become a 127-home development. No decision was made, and the council will discuss it a third time on Thursday, June 9.
During the May 26 meeting, community development Director Patricia Love provided new information about traffic and benefits to the city.
According to the 2015-2035 Transportation Plan, the annexation would not cause any new traffic delays. The development would pay park and traffic impact fees, which would go toward financing city projects. They will also pay sewer and water plant investment fees, and install 2,210 feet of sewer pipe at the developer's expense.
Property owners on the development will also pay property taxes and water, sewer and drainage fees. This benefits current Stanwood residents because it will take the cost of maintenance and future city improvements and spread it over more people, lessening the burden on those currently paying, city officials said.
Maryln Kottsick, who owns the property, first requested the annexation in June 2021. After a series of meetings, the council allowed staff to submit a notice of intent to the Boundary Review Board. The board accepted the notice on Jan. 31, and the Snohomish County Council approved the motion on Feb. 22. The board issued its approval on March 18.
Other business:
The council appointed Ashley Palmer to the Economic Development Board.
The council discussed an amendment to the 2021-2022 budget that includes minor revisions and a list of all recently approved projects. No decision was made. It will revisit the issue on June 9.
The council unanimously approved to sign a contract with Taylor Excavators to install eight new catch basins and about 1,500 feet of storm drainage pipe from 94th street to about 200 feet west of 98th.
The council unanimously agreed to sign a contract with Transblue to repair 7,200 feet of asphalt across Stanwood.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.