The Stanwood City Council unanimously voted temporarily ban new mini storage facilities during its Oct. 27 meeting.
Emergency zoning regulations put in place will not affect existing storage facilities but will pause applications for new ones, said Patricia Love, the city's community development director.
"Mini storage facilities take up large tracts of land; they also produce very little employment," Love said.
This is part of the city's ongoing efforts to draft its 2024 comprehensive plan, a 20-year planning document that sets city policies for population growth and development. Each city and county must update its comprehensive plan at regular intervals under the Growth Management Act.
Part of drafting the plan is keeping the city on track to meet its 2044 population and employment targets, Love said. While Stanwood's land-use regulations have enough capacity to meet population targets, the city is short 251 jobs for its employment goal.
"It's not that we don't think (mini storage facilities) are needed," Love said. "It's just that we have a limited amount of industrial land left, and so trying to identify the most appropriate uses of that limited supply is important to us."
The ban is temporary while the city figures out how to move forward, she said. A permanent solution could look like limiting space for storage facilities in the city, banning them permanently or adjusting zoning requirements.
If they don't have an answer in six months, the city will need to renew the ban for another six months. Love said she hopes to reach a resolution within a year.
"Right now, this is a necessary step to make sure we are being appropriate about this," councilmember Darren Robb said. "(We need to) step on the brakes here and bring some solutions forward."
King, Pierce, Kitsap and Snohomish counties are currently required to update their comprehensive plans by June 30, 2024. The plan includes information and policies on land use, housing, utilities, rural development, transportation and more. The policies in this plan are then implemented into the city's zoning and development regulations.
The council approved a contract with Blueline Group, a land development consulting firm, to update its comprehensive plan on March 10.
