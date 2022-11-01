Stanwood Self Storage
Stanwood Self Storage in Stanwood. While existing facilities will continue to operate, new storage facilities are now temporarily banned. 

 Izzie Lund

The Stanwood City Council unanimously voted temporarily ban new mini storage facilities during its Oct. 27 meeting. 

Emergency zoning regulations put in place will not affect existing storage facilities but will pause applications for new ones, said Patricia Love, the city's community development director. 


