Stanwood City Council members don’t agree on where to put a new civic campus — on the hill or in the floodplain. But they did agree to research what would be necessary to renovate the Stanwood Commons building into a combined City Hall and police station.
Now that Mackenzie — a firm hired to provide architecture, engineering and land-use planning — has established its scope of work, the council approved an additional $80,400 to the money already budgeted for a total of $134,321.
The work includes an assessment of the former gym/pool building, parking lot and site. Experts include an architect plus civil, structural, mechanical/plumbing and electrical engineers to evaluate the building. Mackenzie will meet with Stanwood’s police chief to see if law enforcement needs can be met there.
Mackenzie will prepare a feasibility report that integrates its findings with the geotechnical and survey recommendations being done by others. Mackenzie also will prepare 3-D concepts of exterior improvements, including cost estimates.
Council member Dianne White spoke out against diverting the plan away from the hill.
“I have a problem with the whole process,” she said. “We bought the property and planned to move the police and City Hall.”
She said the YMCA found the Stanwood Commons building unsuitable. Even so, she agreed to finish the evaluation.
Council member Sid Roberts said he was as passionate in his opposite opinion as she was, but was “all for getting all the facts. … We’ll follow the facts where they go.”
Transportation plans and traffic
The council will hold a public hearing May 27 regarding the city’s six-year transportation improvement plan. The TIP calls for improvements on 80th Avenue in 2021, rather than later.
“We wanted to move it up based on what we heard from the council,” city engineer Shawn Smith said.
Developers may still build part of it, he said.
Study results for 80th Avenue should come to the council soon with recommendations, City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
Council member Rob Johnson noted that there’s nothing in the six-year TIP that addresses the traffic near the high school, which is across the street from the property the city bought for the civic center.
Now that school is open, there’s a “concentration of cars and school buses” creating a knot of traffic at 72nd Avenue and Highway 532, he said. The left-turn lane is too short for the number of cars trying to turn onto the highway.
“The whole thing was planned poorly. It’s created a mess with very little long-term planning,” Johnson said.
Council member Timothy Pearce said they’d been told that the traffic studies were good. The turn lane was shortened.
“I was trusting that people knew what they were doing. I figured that it was being handled,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.