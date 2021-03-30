City facilities are starting to open, now that the state has moved to Phase 3.
As of Thursday, April 1, restrooms will be open in Stanwood city parks.
As of Tuesday, April 6, Stanwood’s City Hall and the Stanwood Police Department will be open to the public. People can come in for limited services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. City Hall and the police station will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
City Hall will be open for utility payments. No passport or notary services are available yet.
The Community Development Services counter will be open by appointment for building permits and for land use and planning services. Call 360-454-5211. The police station will be open for customer services. Fingerprinting will soon be available by appointment. Sign up online at stanwoodwa.org/275/Fingerprinting or call 425-388-5290.
City staff encourages the public to continue using online services when they can. Those who come in person must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and wear masks and practice social distancing. Capacity is limited. When possible, drop utility payments into the secure night drop box rather than entering the building or pay online.Information: stanwoodwa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.