Stanwood City Council on Thursday, July 11, heard a reading of the shoreline code amendment, adopted a property address standards amendment, approved lease agreements for the Johnson Farm property and discussed the upcoming community survey.
Shoreline regulation code amendment
Council reviewed the planning commission’s recommendation on proposed amendments to the City’s shoreline management regulations. The Washington State Shoreline Management Act requires that cities review and update shoreline management plans on an eight-year schedule established by the state legislature. Proposed updates include management of critical areas, such as buffers for wetlands and streams. The council will hear a second and final reading of the amendments at the council meeting on July 25.
Property address standards
Ordinance 1477, an amendment of the Stanwood Streets and Utilities Standards, sets a minimum height and width requirement for all address numbers and letters for residences and commercial buildings. City officials and council members agreed the ordinance will ensure emergency responders are able to readily identify the location of emergencies. Council adopted the measure.
Johnson Farm property
Stanwood agreed to renew leases with the current tenants of the Johnson Farm property. The city purchased in 2018 a portion of the Johnson Farm with Conservation Futures funds. The property is located at the confluence of the Stillaguamish River and Skagit Bay and north of Highway 532 and the Ovenell Property.
Other business
Jennifer Olson, city administrator, discussed how the city is working with Washington State University researchers to conduct two online surveys – a random survey by mail of Stanwood households and an online community survey. She said the surveys are confidential and ask identical questions that will help the city better understand how the community feels about services provided in Stanwood.
Olson said residents should look for postcards with survey information in the mail in late July. The online survey will be available on the city’s website, ci.stanwood.wa.us, in August and open to all residents wanting to provide feedback.
Mayor Leonard Kelley discussed the Stanwood Camano Arts Festival (held last weekend) and the robust number of vendors expected.
