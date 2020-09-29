Schenk Packing Co. wants to expand its meat processing capacity, so company officials want to connect to Stanwood’s wastewater treatment system for help in handling additional effluent.
Schenk already uses city water, but to qualify for sewer hookup, it must first be annexed into the city. On Thursday, Stanwood City Council members had reservations, but most voted to put it on the docket for evaluation. Council member Rob Johnson opposed. Steve Shepro abstained.
This vote allows a preliminary study of what it would mean to annex the property and connect it to the city sewer system. It’s the first step in a long process to see if it is feasible for both Schenk and the city. The council will have many opportunities to discuss it, including in a public hearing, Community Development Director Patricia Love said.
The meat packing plant applied to annex two parcels zoned general industrial totaling about 9 acres into north Stanwood. The zoning would remain general industrial. The parcels are just north of Stanwood in the Urban Growth Area, south of 288th Street NW and west of 80th Avenue NW. It lies north of the Douglas Creek Ravine and has a 100-to-300-foot buffer to Chandlers Reserve, a housing development planned south of the ravine.
The business plans to add 80 workers to its team of 130 employees, add another shift from 5:30 p.m. to midnight and increase daily output from 225-300 cows to about 400 cows. It plans to continue using two waste water ponds, but needs to tie into the city sewer to handle the increase in operations.
Council members were concerned about traffic, odor and noise. They want a capacity analysis of the sewage system and a traffic analysis.
Love toured the Schenk site and found the biggest odor being where they were moving manure out of the barn and into a truck to be hauled away.
Council member Dianne White said that Schenk uses heavy trucks on Pioneer Highway, a roadway that’s cracked and showing wear after repair from a slide.
Council member Sid Roberts wants the evaluation to address adding their effluent to the mix at the wastewater plant.
“If too much of the wrong thing goes into the sewer, it begins to stink. There was mention of a fee. I don’t care about the money. I don’t want our sewer lagoon to have an odor, (I) would want that to be addressed,” he said.
Council member Rob Johnson lives near the meat packing plant and questioned the impact of the company increasing capacity next to a residential area. He added that most of sewer plant improvements were to be for residential, not commercial areas
“I don’t see anything in this that’s a good thing for Stanwood,” he said.
Council members said the evaluation should include Schenk’s future expansion plans, what they intend to do with their current waste water ponds and if they plan to raise more buildings.
New planning commissioner
Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan appointed Monae Birkhofer to fill one of two vacancies on the city's planning commission. Callaghan said that Birkhofer’s family is from a farming community. She has a small town mindset but is forward thinking, as well. The term expires December 2022. The city is still taking applications for the remaining vacancy on the commission, 360-629-2181.
Viking Way opens
Traffic now runs unimpeded by construction on Viking Way and 90th Avenue. Work that started in April is winding down with final details like street lights remaining. The $4.3 million project was covered by $2.4 million in grants. The rest came from impact fees and street and utility funds.
Viking Way creates an east-west corridor connecting business areas from the historic downtown Main Street through Viking Village and Port Susan Market Place to QFC. It includes a paved roadway, sidewalks, gutters and drainage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.