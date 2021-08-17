After hearing concerns from some neighbors, the Stanwood City Council voted 6-1 Thursday to accept a property owner’s request to annex into the city.
Edwards Development Group LLC, on behalf of Marlyn Kottsick, has applied to annex about 30 acres into the city. Kottsick owns two 20-acre parcels at 7615 284th St. NW and 28801 80th Ave. NW.
These parcels are east of the Chandlers Reserve housing development and Schenk Packing, west of the Copper Station housing development and north of the Cedar Hill Estates housing development.
The council’s acceptance of a petition does not approve the annexation. The action allows the city to start the process and evaluate the proposal for impacts, Community Development Director Patricia Love said. The property would be zoned single-family medium density.
Steve Shepro was the sole council member voting against starting the process. He questioned the city’s need for more housing, given all the new developments and asked how this benefits Stanwood residents.
Love said the area of annexation is designated for growth, and it would help meet state growth management requirements.
One parcel is split in half by the city's Urban Growth Area boundary.
“We cannot annex property that’s outside the Urban Growth boundary,” Love said.
The applicant has asked Snohomish County to adjust the parcel boundary to allow splitting the parcel so that 10 acres within the UGA can be annexed while the other half remains in the county.
Edwards Development Group and Kottsick want to construct a residential subdivision and connect to city services.
City staff will conduct a preliminary internal review of the subdivision application concurrently with the annexation proposal, but no development approvals will be given until the annexation is complete, Love said.
Robin and Mike Carmichael spoke to the council of their concerns. The proposed annexation is L-shaped and borders the Carmichael property on two sides. The Carmichaels have lived on their property on 80th Avenue for 45 years and do not plan to annex into the city.
When the Schmitt property was developed nearby last year, the drainage ditch on 80th flooded onto their property much of the winter, Robin Carmichael said.
She asked that the city thoroughly examine the future Kottsick project before, during and afterward to prevent a repeat.
Michael Carmichael said that no consideration was taken for their property. The developers didn’t accommodate storm and surface water to great impact on their property.
Love said that the Carmichaels’ comments will be included in the evaluation report.
Low-interest bonds for sewer system
The council approved issuance, sale and delivery of $4 million in 20-year bonds to fund sewer capital infrastructure improvements including Pioneer Highway sewer line construction and improvements to the Church Creek sewer collection system and main lift station. The city plans to carry out the projects in 2021-2022.
Jim Nelson of Davidson Bond underwriters told the council at the previous meeting that bond market interest rates have dropped since January 2019 to an all time low Aug. 6, 2020, “It’s pretty close to that point right now,” he said.
At the same time, the city will issue new bonds to refinance about $1.8 million in principal on the 2011 water sewer bonds which bear 4% interest. The new lower interest rate is expected to be between 1.7% and 2.17% and could save the city about $290,000, according to Wendy Dowhower, the city's senior accountant.
The interest rate will be set on Sept 16. The city will receive the money Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.