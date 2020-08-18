Viking Way and 90th Avenue are progressing into final stages.
This week concrete sidewalks will be poured and work will be done on the intersection of 90th Avenue and 271st Street. After that comes paving the streets in late August.
“Then comes striping and signs and then it’s substantially complete. It’ll be open to traffic and look like a road,” City Engineer Shawn Smith said.
Crews will then have details to finish, like light poles.
The berm trail along Highway 532 will be paved this week. The handrail will then be installed on top of the retaining wall.
A new water reservoir has been completed on the hill above Stanwood next to the old one. It’s been filled and water sample tests results are expected this week.
