During the business portion of their Thursday meeting, Stanwood City Council members accepted a grant to renovate a ballfield at Heritage Park, approved an updated Hamilton Landing Park site design, approved a contract to clean up Ovenell Park and passed updates to the city’s shoreline management ordinance.
Heritage Park
Stanwood received a $350,000 Youth Athletic Fields grant from the Recreation and Conservation Office to renovate the northwest baseball/softball field at the Heritage Park Recreation Complex. The grant requires $496,700 in matching funds, which is covered in the city budget.
This project will renovate 70,000 square feet of existing field space, convert the infield to synthetic turf; reseed the outfield and improve the drainage system to correct seasonal unplayable conditions.
Hamilton Landing Park
Council approved the Hamilton Landing Park site plan design. The permitting process comes next. The park will be constructed in phases during 2020-2021.
Staff and the Parks and Trails Advisory Committee has been updating the Hamilton Landing master plan based on environmental studies that found a larger wetland than anticipated and only minor soil contaminations that can be mitigated.
Community Planning Director Patricia Love said that PTAC reviewed the revised plan and recommended approval, with reservations about the amount of parking and heavy use of the boat launch, maintenance needs and the need for a future parks department.
This is a joint project with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The city’s most recent construction estimate is just over $714,000, which is within budget.
WDFW will put in a motorized boat launch, restrooms, nine boat trailer parking stalls and a driveway with turn-around area. WDFW will take care of shoreline and wetland mitigation.
The city will put in a non-motorized boat launch, at least 14 parking stalls, a park entrance sign, benches, interpretive signs, stormwater treatment and a walking trail.
Ovenell Park
Council approved a $93,530 contract with Lautenbach Recycling for cleanup work at Ovenell Park. City staff recommended using 2019 budget funds earmarked for master planning to immediately do the work.
Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen said that debris was leftover from farm operations.
His report indicates the property has a large pile of concrete with rebar, a large pile of old tires, several old telephone poles, a large pile of metal debris, burned wood debris and a manure pit, all of which makes the park difficult to maintain and too dangerous to allow people to access. Concrete will be crushed and left on site to use as a base for a driveway or parking lot.
Council member Judy Williams questioned spending so much money on this park when it could be spent on facilities in a park that could be used sooner by the public.
The report says the debris keeps the parks crew from mowing the property and will need to be removed regardless of the plan.
Council member Kelly McGill said the clean up is good stewardship.
“It’s a big price tag, but it’s one step closer for people to use it,” he said.
Parks planning options will be discussed at the council special workshop scheduled Oct. 17.
Shoreline regulation code amendment
Council approved updates to Stanwood’s Shoreline Management Act regulations, which makes it consistent with updates to the state SMA and the city’s comprehensive plan. The state SMA requires every municipality to update its SMA every eight years.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.