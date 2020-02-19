With design work underway to bring City Hall and the police station out of the floodplain, Stanwood City Council members and city staff last week called a special meeting to discuss a financing plan for the civic campus planned for 1.25 acres on 72nd Avenue next to Church Creek Park.
The council is looking at how to pay for the civic campus, whether to buy another acre and whether to sell or keep the existing City Hall or police station.
The cost is currently estimated to cost $13.4 million if construction occurs in the first quarter of 2022.
Council members are considering purchasing up to one more adjacent acre for about $600,000. The surrounding area is owned by Vine Street Investors and slated for homes and businesses.
Council member Elizabeth Callaghan said the price is a drop in the bucket compared to the overall cost, and the city might regret not getting it now while it’s still possible.
Director of Finance David Hammond has advocated spending incoming one-time funds on one-time expenses, such as the sales tax from construction of Stanwood High School for one-time construction costs of the civic center. These funds will increase Stanwood’s credit rating and decrease the amount of money the city must borrow for the civic campus.
Other funding could possibly come from the public safety sales tax, utility tax, real estate tax or an additional property tax levy.
Council member Steve Shepro said he was not for the levy unless improvements to the adjacent Church Creek Park were addressed.
The city could raise about $650,000 by selling the old City Hall, a 1932 landmark in the floodplain of west Stanwood, across the highway from the now vacant Twin City Foods plant. The police station on Main Street’s historic block in east Stanwood could raise about $350,000.
Council member Timothy Pearce said he’d hoped that the city would be keeping a landmark or building one. He thought the new civic campus would be overshadowed by the new high school.
Council member Rob Johnson noted that the old City Hall in the flood plain is also in the earthquake liquefaction zone.
Bus shelter request will be studied
The Rev. Brandon Bailey told the council Thursday night that a transit shelter is needed. People wait under Tidelands Church’s eaves in the rain to wait for the bus that stops across the street. Many people, especially the elderly, come from Stanwood Camano Food Bank laden with bags while waiting. The council directed the public works committee to bring a proposal.
Pull tab tax remains the same
The council voted against a first reading to lower the local gambling tax rates on pull tabs. Stanwood’s rate is in line with what area cities charge. The gambling tax affects two businesses and one nonprofit.
According to city documents, the city had been receiving about $3,500 per year from gambling taxes. However, in 2019, City staff discovered underpayment by two establishments and collected about $19,500. During this recovery audit, the establishments said the tax rate was likely to prohibit offering pull tabs and the effort was not worth it.
