The decision whether to include a crematory in downtown Stanwood has been extended two more weeks.
On Friday, appellant Peggy Kitting filed an appeal before the Monday deadline in an effort to stop American Cremation and Casket Alliance from operating a crematory at 8808 271st Street NW.
Hearing Examiner John Galt, who heard the case Oct. 25, has until Dec. 27 to decide whether to deny the request, revise the decision or call for another hearing.
This is the final appeal for this issue at the city level. Kitting would have 21 days after Galt’s final decision to take it to Superior Court.
Kitting’s new appeal makes a case why Galt should change his decision regarding three main points: accessory use, incineration and intense usage.
Primary use
She states that cremation is ACCA’s primary use, not an accessory use. Kitting quoted a letter that ACCA owner Bill Dexter wrote the city, saying that he “specifically asked about a Crematorium because that was the primary purpose needed for the location.”
Kitting stated that ACCA cremates bodies from other funeral homes, citing ACCA’s brochures and website.
She wrote that state law doesn’t include cremation when it defines a funeral establishment as a business that provides for "care, shelter, transportation, embalming, preparation, and arrangements for the disposition of human remains.”
She wrote that operation records show that ACCA performed 77 cremations and four burials from July to September this year, making cremations its primary business.
Incineration
Kitting wrote that Galt’s reasoning was wrong to allow incineration in the Mainstreet Business zone based on the Environmental Protection Agency’s rules that the human body is not considered “solid waste” for incineration regulation. EPA also doesn’t consider dead animals as solid waste. Stanwood code prohibits animal incineration in industrial zones.
She wrote, “…if animals cannot be burned in the permissive LI and GI zones, what does that mean for burning humans in the more restrictive MB-1 zone?”
Intense usage
Kitting argues that the question — whether a properly run crematory is more intense than a funeral home — isn’t a subjective decision, as Galt said in his decision.
She cites that the Puget Sound Air Agency lists emissions during normal crematory operation including ammonia, arsenic, barium, copper, fluorene, formaldehyde, lead, mercury and pyrene. Kitting stated that these are emitted from a crematory, not a funeral home, which makes it a more intense use.
She stated that no other downtown Stanwood businesses emit these, so a crematory is not comparable in the zone.
ACCA owner responds
Dexter said that he can’t give a response to the examiner, but he jas read Kitting’s request and thought it was incomplete, contradictory, misstated or taken out of context.
“Our primary use is a funeral home,” he said.
They meet with families before and after the cremation, arrange for services and transport the body. They take bodies from other funeral homes if plans change.
“We don’t have a chapel to perform a service here. We participate in those services all the time,” Dexter said.
He said that a business cooking a steak emits the chemicals listed by Kitting’s request.
“All of these nasty chemical emissions people talk about are so microscopic that it isn’t of any concern. If it were, we wouldn’t have any restaurants,” Dexter said. “Unfortunately, people are afraid of their own shadow, of something that’s nonexistent.”
Next steps
The next step is up to Galt. Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said the city awaits his decision.
