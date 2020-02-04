The Stanwood Police Department’s 2019 crime statistics show a mixed bag but low compared to elsewhere in Snohomish County.
The number of incidents and reports are up, yet serious crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, assault burglary and vehicle theft are down.
Even as population grows and traffic seems thicker, 2019 saw 108 collisions, down from 148. Numbers were up for impaired driving arrests, with 16 arrests in 2019 after only nine last year.
In 2019, police saw a large uptick in traffic tickets written: 307 this year, up from 96. Amanda Slattery, police records clerk, said that they noticed a trend, so they put an emphasis on traffic stops and education.
As for the large increase in the numbers of calls for service — 10,301 up from 7,527 — Police Chief Rob Martin said many people call in, but there’s often no real incident. For example, when a group of five to eight kids are walking toward Church Creek Park, you’ll get a call that something bad is going to happen, he said. Or you can count on shooting reports during Seahawks games, but it’s fireworks.
Larceny was an area that went up with 144 cases in 2019 compared to 96 cases in 2018.
Stanwood Police Chief Rob Martin said that larceny is typically shoplifting or vehicle prowl, and it’s often one or two people carrying out several incidents. Under previous police chief Norm Link, the department identified a car prowler on surveillance video, adjusted their shifts and caught one suspect. Vehicle prowls dropped off.
Looking at the bigger picture, crime in Stanwood is low compared the rest of the county, especially south Snohomish County, he said.
“This is a safe community. We’re out there all the time and address anything that comes up,” Martin said.
Rob Martin doesn't have a Stanwood Police uniform yet — it's on order — but it hasn't stopped the new chief from getting out into the community.
