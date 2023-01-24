Even though the City of Stanwood owns property to construct a new City Hall and police station, it will stay put for now and remodel existing buildings.
It's a matter of timing, said Mayor Sid Roberts
“We are planning modest remodels of City Hall and the police station and saving money to invest later on a nice city campus,” he said. “That seems prudent to me.”
Through three mayors and a turnover of council members, ideas have changed about where to site a civic campus and what to do with the hilltop property that was purchased for that purpose.
With many variables to consider, Roberts prefers a "wait and see" approach.
“We are trying to honor the frugality of our citizenry,” he said. “Many citizens are asking for street repair and sidewalks, but there has been very little clamor for a new city hall.”
Roberts, who is a real estate broker, noted that interest rates are up now after a long stretch of historic lows. The result is that costs to service the debt on an approximately $15 million project have doubled.
“The cost of money is a really big deal,” he said.
There's also the mood of voters to consider. They would have to approve bonds to pay for the new complex. After they voted down funds for a new library building and rejected a request for school technology and maintenance, officials considered there’d be no support for a new civic campus.
Now that city administration is settling into making do, West Edge Development has suggested that it might want to buy back that 1.25-acre property that it sold the city in 2018. Roberts said no offer has been made, so the city hasn’t replied.
The city’s parcel is in the corner of West Edge Development’s 23-acre property across the street from the high school. The property stretches east from 72nd Avenue, bordered by Church Creek Park to the north and Highway 532 on the south.
This is where the developer is now planning Cedarside Commons, a mixed-use development of 444 apartments, 72 townhouses and 26,000 square feet of retail and office space. As outlined on a site plan, it would be Stanwood’s largest development ever, not in acreage but in number of residences.
Stanwood Community Development Director Patricia Love said it would be a lot easier for the developer to plan if it had the city’s parcel back now.
“At the same time, the city has to take time to make the best decision for the city,” she said.
Roberts wants to wait and see if traffic problems by the high school and shopping center are resolved after West Edge Development establishes Cedarside Commons and moves Bryant Road northward, away from the highway intersection at 72nd Avenue NW. The intersection has the potential to become a bottleneck for traffic.
“Maybe this development goes in and (traffic is) improved, and we decide this is the place to be.”
Another timing issue: the city paid for part of the land with a $291,000 grant that must be paid back with interest if it’s not used for a civic campus by May 2029. But Roberts said the grant shouldn’t guide their decision.
“We don’t want the grant to be the tail that wags the dog,” he said. “We could sell the property and pay back the grant; we’d get the overage.”
With the civic campus project in limbo, the council has budgeted money to renovate the existing City Hall and police station in two phases 2023-24.
Renovations in the floodplain are tricky, especially for essential services, like police and fire stations. FEMA limits renovations to maintaining function. Plus the cost of remodeling over two years can’t be more than half the value of the property. Breaking the rules could affect the city’s standing in the National Flood Insurance Program.
“As long as we stay within the FEMA regulations, we’re OK,” Love said. ”But if we exceed our threshold limits, we have to move out of the floodplain.”
Police Chief Jason Toner said that having the police station in lower Stanwood isn’t ideal.
“If there’s an earthquake or a flood, our offices will be among the first to flood,” he said.
But he understands the cost of constructing new buildings.
“We’ll do the best we can here," Toner said. "We’re currently not cramped, but we don’t have room for growth.”
The remodel will reorganize the space to make more usable room for officers and a bigger, safer lobby. Plans call for updates to the bathroom, which looks like it’s from the 1960s and is so small that Toner can touch opposite walls with outspread arms. In addition, a new public restroom will be built in the unit next door, where the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce had been.
To be certain how much can be spent on renovation, the city has already had the two buildings appraised.
The police station building is valued at $1.05 million, so the city can spend about $500,000 in two phases.
The City Hall building is valued at $725,000. Therefore, the city can spend up to $362,500 on rearranging offices for better function and upgrades to the bathroom and kitchen.
The city is working with a consultant to provide a renovation menu of detailed options with prices.
For now, the administration aims to make the best of what they have and serve a rapidly growing population until the time is right for voters to pass bonds to build a new City Hall and police station somewhere yet to be determined.
