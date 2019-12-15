An 85-year-old Stanwood driver struck and killed a woman Saturday night.
The man was driving westbound at about 6:25 p.m. on Fire Trail Road near Marysville when he hit and killed a woman, thought to be in her 30s, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
The Stanwood man remained at the scene. The woman was located by a resident of a nearby home who heard the collision and came to help, authorities said.
Deputies and detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are investigating. Identification of the victim and notification of the next of kin will be done by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
