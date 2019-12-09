Stanwood festivities light up all over town

Drizzle didn't dampen the Christmas spirit Saturday at Stanwood’s Light Up Your Holidays festivities.
During the day, people discovered holiday joy inside at The Old Fashioned Christmas at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center.
The historic hall was buzzing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with families putting on their best smiles for photos with Santa and kids making crafts. Next door, the Pearson House Museum was dressed for the holidays — including two women in vintage costume — and open for tours.
The rain let up by 3 p.m., just in time for the Downtown Tree Lighting ceremony and activities along Main Street.
Main Street was closed to traffic so people could roam in at will, popping into stores full of colorful gifts.
People sipped hot cocoa and munched on popcorn while kids got their faces painted in wintry themes or favorite animals. Families lined up for the popular horse-drawn carriage rides. Santa was on hand for photo opportunities.
Stanwood Elementary students sang seasonal songs in front of the Christmas tree and soon after the tree was ablaze with colored lights.
After the kids went home, adults in outlandish holiday garb turned out for the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl.
"Every bar was packed," said Donna Marie of NW Tours.
She said many pub crawlers ended up at Loco Billy's to hear Harvey Creek Band and show off their holiday knits. NW Tours drove many drinkers home.
