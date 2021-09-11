Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Stanwood first responders on Saturday morning paused to remember those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Stanwood Police and North County Fire & EMS marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks with a display along Highway 532 near Station 99 at Pioneer Highway.
On the south side of the highway were 343 flags representing the firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center towers. Lining the north side of the highway ere 82 flags to honor the fallen law enforcement personnel.
A giant American flag waved from atop a ladder truck to honor all that lost their lives on that tragic day, North County Fire and EMS chief John Cermak said.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Camano Island Fire & Rescue personnel honored the firefighters who died Sept. 11, 2001, by placing the numbers “343” outlined in U.S. flags on the hillside below the Freedom Park bell at Terry’s Corner and a flag salute ceremony.
Both sites did not have a formal ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
