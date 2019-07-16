For his 13th birthday, Jess Grant’s father took him to Florida to see a space shuttle launch.
“I always liked space,” Grant said. “It was really cool. You could feel the power of the engine. It was really inspiring.”
The experience helped cement the Stanwood graduate’s path toward becoming an engineer.
Now, the 22-year-old recently graduated from the University of Washington and was chief engineer for UW Society for Advanced Rocket Propulsion team that won the top prize at this year’s Spaceport America Cup competition in New Mexico.
“It’s really rewarding,” said Grant, who landed a job at rocket and missile propulsion manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne in Redmond. “To start from nothing and create a rocket is an amazing experience.”
Grant joined the rocket propulsion society, also known as SARP, as a freshman, eventually becoming a leader in the extracurricular club, putting in up to 30 hours a week and working daily.
“It’s not the same as being in class,” he said. “It’s a hands-on process from prototype, testing, fine tuning and launching.”
Robotics clubs at Stanwood-Camano’s Utsalady Elementary and Port Susan Middle School are a great place to start, Grant said.
“The Science Olympiad was all I had,” he said of his precollege years. “Even if you don’t end up in engineering, (robotics) clubs like these are huge — teaching teamwork, problem-solving, learning quickly.”
The skills from STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields are in high demand. STEM fields have a median annual income that greatly exceeds that of non-STEM jobs, according to a study from Pew Research Center.
And more STEM jobs are needed. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the country will need more than 1 million STEM jobs by 2024.
Most of Grant’s SARP team have jobs already, he said.
It helps that they just won the world’s largest collegiate rocket engineering contest, which is run by the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association and drew 120 teams from 14 countries. Each team is required to design, build and fly a rocket that can reach 10,000 feet or 30,000 feet, depending on the contest category.
The UW rocket reached 17,000 feet and was recovered 3 miles from the launching point. It was a huge improvement from the previous three years.
In 2016, the rocket failed during a test in May and couldn’t launch in the June competition. In 2017, the rocket veered off course and was lost for nearly a year until hikers stumbled upon it. In 2018, the rocket failed in flight.
During his four years, Grant saw SARP grow from about 40 members to 120 members, including another Stanwood grad, Carson Houk.
“I feel that there is more and more interest in STEM out there,” Grant said. “If you have the opportunity to do something like robotics, do it.”
