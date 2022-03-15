Stanwood teacher Nick Clack and three of his former students returned Sunday from a humanitarian trip taking supplies to Ukraine.
It was, at times, a challenging journey.
“We had about one and a half tons of supplies to deliver, and it definitely took much longer than we’d planned getting through customs and crossing borders,” Clack said. “Fortunately, when officials learned that we were taking aid to Ukraine, they were all incredibly helpful.”
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been personal for Nick and Yulia Clack. The couple met in 2012 in Yulia’s Ukrainian hometown of Zhovti Vody when Nick, who grew up in Stanwood, was working there as a teacher.
“We have so many friends and family in Ukraine, and I’m in daily contact by either text or phone calls,” Yulia said. “My brothers, who I FaceTime with, has shown me military jets flying over the town — things just keep getting worse.”
Yulia, 29, moved to Stanwood 2 1/2 years ago and married Nick, 40.
With their strong ties to Ukraine, the Clacks felt they had to take action.
“We wired money during that first week of the war, but it soon became clear that many basic goods, like medical supplies, were running out,” Nick said. “We heard that store shelves were starting to become pretty bare.”
The couple decided to set up an Amazon.com wish list and get the word out through social media that they were collecting supplies, such as freeze-dried food, thermal clothing, headlamps and first aid supplies, to send to the war-torn country.
“After talking with family and friends in Ukraine, we knew that sending basic goods to Yulia’s family to distribute would be a way to get things directly to the people in the most need,” Nick said.
They also reached out to fellow church members at Stanwood Foursquare Church.
“At the beginning of March, we spoke at each service about the needs of all the displaced Ukrainians,” Nick said. “I could tell everyone was moved and wanted to help.”
The response was big.
“At first I thought we could store donations in our apartment,” Yulia said. “Everyone was just so incredibly generous. I knew we had to find a bigger place to put everything.”
Kevin McCalmon, owner of Fofcee Coffee at Eagle’s Landing Business Park on Camano Island, offered warehouse space.
McCalmon knew Yulia because she had reached out to him to learn more about coffee roasting. Her family has a small coffee business in Ukraine.
When the hostilities started, McCalmon immediately thought of the Clacks.
“I knew Yulia had family there, and I wanted to do anything I could to help,” he said. “I offered the use of my space so that they could have a staging area to get everything together.”
Last week, as more supplies were donated and nearly 1,000 boxes were delivered from the wish list, the Clacks came up with a new plan.
“We decided that the most efficient way to get these supplies to Ukraine was to take them there ourselves,” Nick said.
He researched ways to get the aid into the country.
“I figured out that I could bring 41 suitcases filled with supplies to Germany, load them in a van and then drive to where friends would meet me at the border so I could transfer the supplies to them to take into Ukraine,” Nick said.
Nick’s parents, Ron and Jenny Clack, and other volunteers worked nonstop getting things ready.
“So much has been donated, it’s just incredible. We put out the word that we needed suitcases to pack the supplies in,” Jenny Clack said. “By the end of the day, we had over 50.”
They all decided that the plan would work best with Yulia staying to coordinate logistics with her family in Ukraine.
Nick got help with his mission when Gabe Johnson, Marko Jukanovich and Roman Savchuck decided to join him.
“Three of my former students who had heard us speak at church volunteered to go with me overseas,” he said. “I’m just so grateful and proud of these guys for their selflessness. It would have been nearly impossible without their help.”
The young men were eager to assist their teacher.
“We saw that there was a need to help people whose situation was getting pretty desperate,” Johnson said.
“We welcomed this amazing trip as a way to make a difference for the better,” Jukanovich added.
The four men left Seattle on Tuesday, March 8, and flew to Germany.
“After we got through customs in Berlin, we rented two vans to load with the supplies and traveled nonstop to Krakow in Poland to meet up with some friends who were going to help me get to the border in Slovakia,” Nick said. “Gabe, Marko and Roman stayed behind in Krakow, and I traveled with my friends to cross the border into Ukraine on Thursday night to deliver the supplies.”
Yulia has been in constant contact with her family.
“After Nick got the supplies into Ukraine, some of our friends loaded them into a van and took them to my hometown of Zhovti Vody,” Julia said. “My family is a part of a local church that is a community hub for helping those in need.”
Yulia said her family quickly started distributing the aid that Nick helped deliver.
“My family and other church members are putting together backpacks filled with supplies so that those who are displaced by the war will be able to survive,” she said. “They believe that they will be able to help hundreds of people with the supplies.”
The men arrived back in Seattle on Sunday.
The Clacks support donating to international relief agencies like the Red Cross, but said they wanted to make sure immediate aid made it to Yulia’s hometown.
“Our goal was to get supplies as soon as possible to people further inside the country than some relief agencies have been able to,” Nick said. “For us, the situation is so close to our heart that we felt compelled to help on a very personal level.”
Yulia said she is grateful to her husband and the Stanwood-Camano community.
“I’m proud of Nick and everyone who has helped,” she said. “I am so worried for those in Ukraine — we have to do everything possible to help during this horrible time.”
The Clacks are directing those who would like to donate or help, visit Facebook.com/yulia.chernomor for information.
