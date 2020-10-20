The new Stanwood High baseball field is flatter than a pancake.
Workers have leveled the field to within a few hundredths of an inch in preparation for artificial FieldTurf in a few weeks. The neighboring softball field will follow days later.
They are two of the many projects that are wrapping up at the $147.5 million Stanwood High School campus construction project.
“We’re at the crescendo,” said Liz Jamieson, construction manager for the Stanwood Camano School District. “There’s a lot happening now as we get to the end.”
In addition to the ballfields, crews are putting the finishing touches on the tennis courts and entrance to the stadium. This after workers recently completed utility, drainage and street projects at the site.
Also, the 44,000-square-foot Church Creek Campus building opened in early September becoming the new home of Lincoln Hill High School, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School — a parent partnership homeschool program.
And the new 241,500-square-foot Stanwood High building is still on schedule, Jamieson said. The district should get access to the facility in early November, which starts the move-in phase.
“It’ll be a big endeavour,” she said. “Furniture arrives by early December and should take two weeks. Then a moving company will take all the teachers’ things from the old building into the new building.”
If all goes smoothly, students and teachers should be using the building after winter break, Jamieson said.
After the move is complete, crews will then start tearing down the old buildings to make way for parking lots, walkways and practice sports fields.
