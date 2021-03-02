Harry Taylor watched as equipment ripped through the bright red “Stanwood High School” sign and gray wall above the old main entrance.
Around the corner through what was formerly a hallway, another excavator tore down a wall of the gym.
“It’s a little challenging. There’s a lot of nostalgia here,” said Taylor, 64. “I’m tearing down where I made memories.”
Nearly 50 years earlier, Taylor was a part of the first class to attend what was then the new high school. Until late 1971, Stanwood High was at what is now Stanwood Middle School.
“I remember teachers had asked students with pickup trucks and trailers to help move items from the old school to the new school,” said Taylor, who as a freshman was one of about 30 students who pitched in to move desks, chairs and sports equipment. “Now I’m hauling stuff away again.”
Taylor, who owns Taylor's Excavators Inc. in Stanwood with three of his children who also attended Stanwood High, were hired to demolish their former school.
"We were the first ones on the (new high school construction) site 3 1/2 years ago, and we’re going to be the last ones to leave,” Taylor said.
Taylor's Excavators, also known as TayEx, were hired for several jobs associated with the new high school campus, including underground work, leveling the new ballfields, and street, sidewalk and parking lot work.
But it’s the demolition that hits home hardest.
“It’s a strange feeling ripping into classrooms where I had teachers like Ray Cresap, Bob Petrosik, Mr. Good,” Taylor said. “We were doing a little walking around the other day. Two of my sons played basketball here. Lots of memories.”
TayEx estimates it will remove 10,000 tons of concrete, 6,000 tons of steel, and 16,000 tons of wood and debris. Most of the debris is trucked to Everett and then taken south by train for disposal in Vancouver or Oregon.
The tear down will make way for the student and visitor parking to the east, a new general practice field where the main building formerly stood and a grassy area where the old Church Creek campus stood.
The practice field, which will feature artificial turf and lights, should be the final step of the four-year $147.5 million project that voters approved in 2017. Overall, the project remains on schedule and on budget.
The 44,000-square-foot Church Creek Campus building opened in early September, and the three-story, 241,500-square-foot Stanwood High building opened in January.
The demolition, which should be largely completed in March, is being done by a crew of about 10, several of whom attended Stanwood High.
Of TayEx’s 50 employees, 17 are Stanwood High graduates.
“We have 10 projects going on right now, but I’m trying to rotate all of the Stanwood grads so they have time to get up there to be part of the project,” said Josh Taylor, a TayEx general manager and the eldest son of Harry.
Josh Taylor, who graduated Stanwood High in 1999, also served as a boys basketball coach from 2005-2014.
“It’s definitely a strange feeling tearing down your old school,” he said. “You’re working, and you’re like, ‘This was my Spanish classroom; I sat right there.’ But, for me, it’s the gym. Lots of games, lots of memories in there.”
For Harry Taylor, the project serves as a remarkable bookend — the first to attend the then-new school in 1971 and the last to leave.
“And I’m close to retirement, so this will probably be one of the last things I do,” he said. “It’s quite a way to wrap up a career in Stanwood.”
