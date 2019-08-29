Lindsey Crawford was recently awarded two All-American rings for finishing in the top 25 in the AACI National High School Sports Medicine competitions in 2018 and 2019.
The 2019 Stanwood graduate finished tied for 11th place both years as a member of Stanwood’s Sports Medicine Club. The online competition is for high school sports medicine students who have qualified through their state competitions.
The two-hour, 300-question exam covered topics such as first aid and CPR; medical terminology, body planes, directions, appropriate terms, etc.; legal issues and terminology; anatomy/evaluation techniques for the shoulder and upper arm; and anatomic questions.
Crawford, who was the Stanwood High salutatorian, is attending the University of Washington with plans of becoming a family practice doctor.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.