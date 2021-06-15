Cody Vail urged his fellow classmates to take the Stanwood-Camano community spirit with them wherever they may go.
“The idea of going to a place without a community that I know around me is so puzzling,” Vail said in his graduation ceremony speech at Stanwood High School. “Growing up, I pretty always much knew that there was always someone near me that would always be there for me. That was this amazing community. … It always makes you feel like you’re part of something bigger than yourself.
“I’m going to miss that feeling of community so much,” he continued. “I hope you take that feeling of community with you wherever you go and make a community out of it.”
Vail was one of nine speakers during the bright-but-gusty two-hour ceremony Friday evening at Bob Larson Stadium in front of hundreds of students, family and friends. The speakers and performers looked back at high school memories, life lessons learned and optimism for the future.
Vail said his pursuit of perfection may have caused more harm than good.
“Don’t try to make everyone happy; you aren't perfect. Enjoy every bit of life, even the pieces that aren't meant to be enjoyable,” he urged his classmates. “Learn from them, grow from them ... perfectionism can get in the way of enjoying life, don't let it.”
Zaid Fackenthal used his musical pursuits to echo a similar theme.
“Nobody learns anything from never leaving their comfort zone or doing everything right,” he said. “You have to make mistakes in order to grow.”
It was a hard-learned lesson over the past few years, he added.
“I am determined to make beautiful music from what’s ahead,” Fackenthal said. “You too can take your discouragements, tests, mistakes and turn them into your style of jazz, your personal strengths.”
Fackenthal and Vail were two of the Class of 2021's seven valedictorians, which also included William Cunningham, Jonah Grierson, Lily Monty, Zella O’Malley and Avery Zill. The lone salutatorian was David Pederson.
Monte used her time at the podium to recite a poem she wrote titled, “Sands of Time.”
Stuart Johnson performed a rendition of John Mayer’s “Why Georgia,” and Andrew Killinger and Tala Martin sang George Harrison’s “Here Comes the Sun.”
Principal Christine Del Pozo opened the commencement ceremony highlighting that the unusual circumstances that graduates experienced during the pandemic.
“You experienced a few variations of school this year and ever-changing COVID guidelines,” she said. “You are going to look back on your high school years with many stories … on how different your high school years were.”
She also listed off the class’s impressive resume, both in athletics and in the classroom, touching on the many students heading off to colleges, trade schools and apprenticeships.
The 239 graduates were able to have an in-person ceremony — though with pandemic precautions such as masks and social distancing — unlike last year’s all-virtual event. However, the ceremony is also available to watch at shs.stanwood.wednet.edu/event_streaming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.