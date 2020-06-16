It’s been a wild ride.
Many of the 289 Stanwood High graduates culminated their high school careers Friday by gathering in living rooms watching their prerecorded commencement ceremony on televisions and laptops.
It was the latest in a long string of firsts for the Class of 2020 — first to adjust to remote learning, first to hold a virtual prom, first to hold drive-thru celebrations and first to not walk across a stage on graduation day.
“But that's life isn't it? Twists and turns taking us places we never thought we'd be,” Glory Brooks, one of Stanwood High’s eight valedictorian, said in her recorded speech. “If there's one thing these past months have taught me, it's that life doesn't always go the way we planned. But I believe there is truth in the saying, ‘life is what you make of it.’”
Stanwood High Principal Christine Del Pozo said the graduates were quick to embrace the change.
“You have excelled both individually and collectively,” she said in her speech. “Whatever your goals are, stick to them. Whatever you need to do to find that spark, that light, that got you motivated in high school, remember that. You are too strong to lose. You are Spartans United until the end.”
Hundreds of the graduates united one final time Friday afternoon in their caps and gowns to parade downtown. The festively decorated cars cruised by hundreds of parents and family members that lined city streets cheering the graduates through steady rain.
It was the culmination of several remote or drive-in events honoring the Class of 2020, who adapted to a plethora of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic including the cancellation of sports, extracurricular events and traditional senior gatherings.
“We have to embrace trials, be resilient and suffer through the challenges to see the growth we envision for ourselves,” valedictorian Preston Pierce said in his remarks. “I commend you on being resilient. You wouldn't be graduating today if you weren't. You know how I know? I know because after 13 years of sticking it out to be at your graduation today, you're instead sitting at your home not even able to see your class all together, face-to-face one last time.
You aren't able to give one last handshake or one last hug. Not able to say your personal farewells or your best wishes. Not able to laugh one last time with all the people that suffered through the pop quizzes and last minute studying for next periods test with you,” he said. “I know you're resilient because even through all of this you are still accomplishing something amazing today. You still made it, and you are that much stronger because of the challenges you've faced.”
The Stanwood High graduation video, available on the school’s website, was filmed June 2-3 at Utsalady Elementary School, a school on Island County, which was in Phase 2 at the time and could allow such an event. One at a time, Stanwood High seniors were allowed inside for a family photo and then were filmed walking across the stage in the gym to pick up a diploma cover. Lincoln Hill High graduates will come to Utsalady Elementary for a similar event Tuesday that will be edited into a graduation video that will be available Wednesday, Principal Ryan Ovenell said.
Earning the title of valedictorian this year are Brooks, Pierce, Khyla Boyer, Lauren Brager, Celia Hand, Lindsey Hendrickson, Nicholas Johnson and Bethany Vansant.
The salutatorian honor goes to Lily Cunningham. Valedictorians have earned 4.0 grade point averages throughout their high school careers, meaning each student received an A in every class. A salutatorian is a student who receives just one A- during the four years of high school.
Hendrickson’s speech centered on a letter to her eighth-grade brother, Levi, where she urged him to get involved and enjoy high school — advice that applies to all students.
“Doing new things has always been hard for me because I hate going out of my comfort zone, but I've learned the importance of gaining new experiences,” she said. “Besides, you never know what opportunities or friendships could come from them. … They’re small moments, but they add up to being some of the best ones.”
Vansant said that the diploma they’ll receive is not just a box that needs to be checked off a list but a symbol of the education they received.
“Our potential, which has been developed in these walls over the last four years, will in no way be contained by them,” Vansant said. And it is for this reason that I believe that the class of 2020 will do some truly amazing things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.