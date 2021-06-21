Jeff Scoma is stepping in as the new Stanwood High School football coach.
Stanwood High Athletic Director Tom Wilfong said the eight-person selection committee — made up of coaches, school staff and community members — was impressed with Scoma’s short- and long-term vision for the program.
Scoma comes from La Conner, a 2B school where he led the Braves to a 4-1 record this spring. Prior to La Conner, he coached six seasons of youth football in Bellevue and served as the freshman/junior varsity coach and assistant varsity coach at perennial state power Bellevue High.
“He is very kid-oriented. He has a plan for the whole kid,” Wilfong said. “That’s something we really liked. He meets regularly with kids and school staff. … He’s very organized, very detail-oriented. He’s a very positive guy.”
Scoma replaces Eric Keizer, who stepped down May 21. Keizer had coached the Spartans since he was promoted from offensive coordinator early in the 2015 season following the resignation of coach Dave Telford. Keizer led the program to an 18-32 record since taking over in 2015, including a playoff appearance in 2017 — the first for Stanwood football since 2009.
Scoma’s first tasks are to hire a staff, plan summer practices and meet with athletes and families, he said.
“I was thrilled to see this opportunity,” Scoma said. “Every time I’ve been to a sporting event and come across Stanwood fans, you could see the excitement there.”
Scoma lives in Bellevue but works remotely, mostly with people on the East Coast.
“I have flexibility,” he said. “So I plan to be in the (high school) four or five days a week, meeting with players, staff and parents. And I’ll be trying to grow the team, trying to get more players participating.”
He said the Spartans will install parts of Bellevue’s famous wing-T offense, in addition to other concepts.
“My style is very positive, very demanding,” he said. “I love to get to know the kids on a personal basis because taking all the things that make you successful in football and applying that to life is one of the goals. ... Football is just a mechanism to take them to where they aspire to in life.”
Scoma said continuing to grow the program from the youth level on up helps accomplish the goals of finding success on the field and in life.
“He’s excited to be a Spartan,” Wilfong said of Scoma. “He’s ready to go. We’re excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.