After lying relatively dormant the past two years, the Stanwood High plant sale is ready to bloom.
The Bloom’n Plant Sale, featuring annuals, perennials, vegetable starts, herbs and flower baskets, will also showcase the horticulture program’s new state-of-the-art equipment and greenhouses that came as part of the new high school construction project.
“Technologically, it’s a night and day difference to what we had before,” Stanwood High agriculture science teacher Mike Hougan said of the school’s two new greenhouses.
The structures boast features such as automatic thermal curtains on the inside of the roof that provide shade or heat retention, automatic roof vents and an evaporative cooling system on the back walls. All the tools help to regulate temperature and humidity.
A new weather station measures solar intensity, precipitation, humidity, temperature and wind speed. It feeds that data to a control panel to automatically decide which features need to be activated. For example, if it detects snow or ice, it can direct warm air onto the roof to melt it, and if it’s too windy, it won’t open the roof vents. If anything goes awry, Hougen gets an automatic alert on his phone.
“It’s just a little different from the days of throwing ropes over the roof to drag up a cover on the old greenhouses,” Hougan said.
The 1,300-square-foot greenhouses are part of the $147.5 million new high school campus, which opened fully in the fall after about four years under construction. The total cost of materials, equipment and construction of the greenhouses was $320,000, according to the school district.
“We started with nothing in here, and we filled the place,” Hougan said last week standing under an array of hanging baskets and tables of colorful flowers.
The 60 Stanwood High students between his two classes — horticulture and plant science, and greenhouse management and floral — have been hard at work restarting the plant sale and working out the bugs associated with a new location, equipment and process.
“The money raised from the plant sale goes directly back into the program,” Hougan said. “It’s needed more than ever because the program’s costs have doubled since before the pandemic for everything from seeds to soil to baskets to plastic containers, if you can even find them for sale somewhere.”
But the most important aspect of the plant sale, Hougan said, is the skilled gained by the students. Their lessons include plant growth processes, how to produce plants, marketing and sales.
“I want them to learn how to grow plants, market them and sell them,” Hougan said. “Learning the people skills is part of the process.
“There are no price tags. The students are supposed to serve the customer, asking them what they are shopping for and showing them options and answering questions, including prices. I want the kids to interact with people.”
The public can also get a rare peek inside a classroom.
“It’s a good opportunity for people to literally walk inside a classroom to see the kids working,” he said.
Among the other new elements to the plant sale will be that customers can drive right to the parking lot next to the greenhouses. The plants are also grown using all organic methods, Hougan said.
“This way, we’re not exposed to chemicals,” he said.
The greenhouses also have the ability to add grow lights in the future.
“It’s kind of like starting over,” Hougan said of the return of the plant sale in its new-and-improved home. “But we’ll keep going and growing.”
The plant sale is open from 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting April 27. For information, visit facebook.com/StanwoodHighSchoolGreenhouse
