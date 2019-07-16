Stanwood High School students came face-to-face with moose and trudged across glaciers in a science-based field trip to Alaska.
SHS teacher John Swanson and three students joined students from Oregon and Illinois to study environmental science, ecology and geology in the land of the midnight sun.
“There was lots of educational science peppered into this entire trip,” said Swanson, who took a SHS students on a science trip to Iceland last summer. “My goal is to grow these trips so that every student can do some sort of trip because you learn these amazing things you can’t possibly learn in school.”
While in Alaska, the students studied how plant and animal life is changing and adapting with receding glaciers, including the moose, caribou, Dall sheep, wolves, bears, arctic squirrels, golden eagles, coyotes and more. While there, they visited Happy Trails Kennels to learn about the Iditarod and sled dogs and to meet Martin Buser, winner of four Iditarod races.
The trip took the group from Anchorage to Wasilla to Denali National Park and Seward, where they traveled by boat to Resurrection Bay to learn about glaciers and the animals they observed, such as sea lions, seals, sea otters, humpback whales, bald eagles and puffins.
Swanson has more information online about this trip and future trips — including Iceland next summer. Visit Stanwood STEM Trips at Facebook.com/swansonmath.
