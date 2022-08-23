In a break from tradition, incoming Stanwood High School freshmen will start the first day of school — Thursday, Sept. 1 — on time at 7:40 a.m. while sophomores, juniors and seniors start at 10:40 a.m.

“We wanted to … provide an opportunity for our ninth-grade students to be the only ones on campus,” Stanwood High Principal Christine Del Pozo said of the new-look first day of school. “We hope this kind of start to the school year will be more beneficial for them.”

Stanwood High School
Buy Now

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.