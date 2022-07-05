No one was injured in a house fire late July 4 in Stanwood's Cedarhome neighborhood.

North County Fire and EMS crews were called at 11:24 p.m. to the blaze on 282nd Place NW, fire chief John Cermak said. 

"Crews arrived on scene to a well-involved structure fire," he said. 

The 15 firefighters knocked down the flames fairly quickly but remained on scene throughout the night to insure it didn't rekindle, Cermak said. 

The house, which is home to eight people, is "a total loss," he said. 

The cause remains under investigation. 

Cermak said there were no other fires reported on July 4.

Camano Island Fire and Rescue said no fires were reported on July 4 on Camano.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.