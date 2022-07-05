journalist (graphics, reporter, editor)
No one was injured in a house fire late July 4 in Stanwood's Cedarhome neighborhood.
North County Fire and EMS crews were called at 11:24 p.m. to the blaze on 282nd Place NW, fire chief John Cermak said.
"Crews arrived on scene to a well-involved structure fire," he said.
The 15 firefighters knocked down the flames fairly quickly but remained on scene throughout the night to insure it didn't rekindle, Cermak said.
The house, which is home to eight people, is "a total loss," he said.
The cause remains under investigation.
Cermak said there were no other fires reported on July 4.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue said no fires were reported on July 4 on Camano.
