The first thing Chaim Bezalel said when asked about the fire on his property was, “We have more friends than what I thought. It was an amazing experience.”
Tuesday night, a fire broke out in an art studio next to the historic Stanwood House, 9915 270th St. NW, Stanwood, where Bezalel and his wife Yonnah Ben Levy live.
They were just going to bed. Bezalel was brushing his teeth with the window open to the warm night breeze.
“I said to Yonnah, ‘I smell smoke,’” he said.
She went onto the deck and saw flames exploding from her kiln building into the sky.
Bezalel called 911 from his phone as he ran downstairs. Their car was parked in the high heat next to the burning building. He jumped in and drove it to safety. Then he grabbed a hose, but that was ineffective on the blaze. The fire spread to the nearby art studio, which he was able to put out with a hose. Then he wetted down the roof on the historic Stanwood House’s back porch to keep it from burning.
“I learned that from the news about the California forest fires,” he said.
Fire chief John Cermak said the call came in at 10:38 p.m. Fire fighters opened the bay doors and saw the glow in the sky across town from the Stanwood House. Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire and put it out so quickly that they were able to cancel the second alarm response.
The fire was contained to the building of origin, with no injuries. The fire department’s preliminary damage assessment was $60,000 and will be updated as the investigation moves forward, Cermak said.
What remains is the blue metal shell supported by a charred wooden frame with holes where the Lexan walls had melted away. Glass windows are broken in both art buildings and the blue paint is checkered and burned by the heat. Bits of charred materials litter the grounds and porch and a burned odor assaults the surrounding air.
The cause of the fire has yet to be officially determined but Bezalel suspects their new kiln. They had it installed and professionally wired a few months ago. The kiln had been running for less than three hours of a five-hour firing when the fire broke out.
“None of our artwork was harmed, not even the ceramics in the kiln,” Bezalel said.
Bezalel had recently moved his paintings into the house because it was too hot to work in the upper story.
“There’s a lot to be grateful for, the way people have reacted: friends, family, friends of family, Facebook friends, the fire department and police,” Chaim said.
“Add neighbors to that list,” he said after a man who lived on the next block walked up to tell him that last night he heard a boom and saw the flames and was worried for them.
