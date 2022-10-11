Stanwood is one of 15 cities in Snohomish County that has joined a new public safety alliance.
The group, Mayors and Business Leaders for Public Safety, consists of 15 mayors – including Stanwood’s Sid Roberts – calling for solutions to issues including homelessness, drug addiction, mental health crisis and public safety.
It consists of mayors from Arlington, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Lake Stevens, Lynwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan. The coalition also plans to partner with local business owners who are interested in joining.
Roberts said the coalition was made due to concern about crime rates after a series of police reform legislation that emerged after the death of George Floyd.
“The goal was to make this a broad-based coalition that anybody could contribute to,” Roberts said. “It’s been in the works the whole time I’ve been mayor.”
Bill 1054 passed through the Washington State House of Representatives in January 2021, and it limits the conditions under which an officer can pursue someone. Another ruling that has come under fire is the ruling from State v. Blake, passed in February 2021, struck down a law that made drug possession a felony.
“The Blake decision made it legal basically to do drugs on the street – needles, whatever, wherever – without the risk of being arrested… It’s tough, especially in Everett; crime is just skyrocketing,” Roberts said. “It took about a day or two for people on the street to realize they can run from cops and no one can chase them.”
Roberts said police department morale has fallen, which affects public safety.
“There’s more than a few laws that were passed during the 'defund the police' discussion,” he said. “And so, what’s happening all across the state (is) we’re having trouble hiring people and we’re down a couple officers.”
Roberts said while there has not been a dramatic increase in crime in Stanwood, he was still proud to be a part of the countywide effort.
